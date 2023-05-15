FootJoy Women’s HyperFlex Golf Shoe Review

Building on the success of previous models, the new women’s Hyperflex shoe from FootJoy is designed to provide athletic comfort but with added stability and control to maximise power through the golf swing. FootJoy calls it the shoe for the ‘modern golfer athlete’ so I was keen to find out if it shapes up as being one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.

The Hyperflex shoe does have a modern and sporty appearance with its high-profile outsole and mesh saddle with a moulded ribbed knit design, but there’s a lot of shoe, so it also looks quite bulky and not as flattering if I compare it with the Traditions shoe from FootJoy, or Giordana from Duca del Cosma.

It comes in two colour options – white/purple and pink/white. I tested the white/purple option, which is largely white with purple on the sole and just a splash of purple on two lace eyelets and at the tip of the toe. A tab at the back of the shoe features a bright pink stripe and this adds extra detail to its sporty look.

This shoe has a fairly narrow entrance, but it has a nice stretchy tab at the top that you can pull back, which helps you to get your foot in easily. I love the additional padding around the ankle and heel area and this combines with FootJoy’s StratoFoam cushioning to deliver overall comfort, which was achieved over 18 holes and my feet still felt fresh at the end of the round.

In terms of performance, and bearing in mind I tested these shoes on a wet day, I felt completely in control of my swing and there was no slippage! I found that the thermoplastic saddle wraps your foot nicely for lateral support and it’s the design of the OptifFlex outsole with low profile spikes that provides stability.

That said, this is definitely a summer shoe because although my feet stayed dry, being white they soon became muddy and dirty and the mesh was not the easiest to get clean. Also, while I found these shoes really comfortable, as a regular size 6, I could have possibly worn half a size smaller.