FootJoy Women’s HyperFlex Golf Shoe Review
Designed for the modern golfer athlete, we test the FootJoy Women's Hyperflex shoe to find out if it meets expectations
The updated HyperFlex shoe from FootJoy is definitely for the woman that wants a modern and trainer-style look. It is packed with features that make it extremely comfortable and supportive of your feet to give you maximum support on every shot.
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Comfortable
-
+
Ultra-sporty appearance
-
-
Fairly bulky looking
-
-
Unsuitable for winter golf
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Building on the success of previous models, the new women’s Hyperflex shoe from FootJoy is designed to provide athletic comfort but with added stability and control to maximise power through the golf swing. FootJoy calls it the shoe for the ‘modern golfer athlete’ so I was keen to find out if it shapes up as being one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.
The Hyperflex shoe does have a modern and sporty appearance with its high-profile outsole and mesh saddle with a moulded ribbed knit design, but there’s a lot of shoe, so it also looks quite bulky and not as flattering if I compare it with the Traditions shoe from FootJoy, or Giordana from Duca del Cosma.
It comes in two colour options – white/purple and pink/white. I tested the white/purple option, which is largely white with purple on the sole and just a splash of purple on two lace eyelets and at the tip of the toe. A tab at the back of the shoe features a bright pink stripe and this adds extra detail to its sporty look.
This shoe has a fairly narrow entrance, but it has a nice stretchy tab at the top that you can pull back, which helps you to get your foot in easily. I love the additional padding around the ankle and heel area and this combines with FootJoy’s StratoFoam cushioning to deliver overall comfort, which was achieved over 18 holes and my feet still felt fresh at the end of the round.
In terms of performance, and bearing in mind I tested these shoes on a wet day, I felt completely in control of my swing and there was no slippage! I found that the thermoplastic saddle wraps your foot nicely for lateral support and it’s the design of the OptifFlex outsole with low profile spikes that provides stability.
That said, this is definitely a summer shoe because although my feet stayed dry, being white they soon became muddy and dirty and the mesh was not the easiest to get clean. Also, while I found these shoes really comfortable, as a regular size 6, I could have possibly worn half a size smaller.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
