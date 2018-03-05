Phil Mickelson
Latest
-
Mickelson beats Thomas in playoff for WGC-Mexico Championship
Mickelson claimed his first win since the 2013 Open Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Brendan Steele wins back-to-back Safeway Opens
The 34-year-old finished two clear of his fellow American Tony Finau
By Fergus Bisset •
-
U.S. Open final prep at the St. Jude Classic
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are in the field at TPC Southwind in Memphis
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Vaughn Taylor’s Cinderella Story at Pebble
Taylor beat Mickelson by one to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Rickie and Phil set for Phoenix cauldron
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best attended event in world golf
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jason Dufner back in the winner’s circle
Dufner beat David Lingmerth in a playoff for the CareerBuilder Challenge
By Fergus Bisset •
-
US maintain narrow Presidents Cup lead
The US team go into the final day leading by 9.5pts to 8.5pts
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Fabian Gomez wins St. Jude Classic
Fabian Gomez won the St. Jude Classic by four from England's Greg Owen
By Fergus Bisset •
-
5 things you may have missed this week
We think some of these stories may have slipped under the radar
By Will Medlock •
-
Final U.S. Open prep at St. Jude Classic
Ben Crane defends as players build up towards the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Eight short game maestros
Eight players who have wielded a wedge like a magic wand.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jordan Spieth wins The Masters wire-to-wire
Jordan Spieth won The Masters by four from Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Masters Day 3: Rose closes gap to Spieth
Justin Rose is four behind Jordan Spieth going into the final round
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Gallery: Farmers Insurance Open
Missed cuts and putts, fog, Tiger's travails, hang-gliders, paddling golfers, and more
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Gallery: WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale
The joyously raucous Phoenix Open had a distinct Superbowl flavour on 16
By Roderick Easdale •
-
PGA Tour Sony Open 2015 preview
The PGA Tour's first full-field event of 2015 is the Sony Open in Hawaii
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Having a bet on Phil Mickelson
By Tom Clarke •
-
Phil Mickelson returns Claret Jug
Robin Barwick reports from the Open 2014 as Phil Mickelson returns the Claret Jug he won in 2013
By Golf Monthly •
-
Open Championship 2014: 2013 Winner Phil Mickelson
Golf Monthly takes a look at the winner of last year's Open Championship, Phil Mickelson, ahead of the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool from July 17-20.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Phil Mickelson 'nervous' ahead of 2014 Masters
The three-time Masters champion admitted to being concerned about his pre-tournament form as he bids for a fourth green jacket at Augusta National
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Phil Mickelson wins The Open Championship
Phil Mickelson of the USA produced a superb final round of 66 to win the 142nd Open Championship at Muirfield by three shots from Sweden's Henrik Stenson.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Open Championship 2013 blog: How Phil Mickelson won The Open
We take a look at how Phil Mickelson adjusted his game to win golf's greated prize at Muirfield, The Open.
By Neil Tappin •
-
Phil Mickelson: What's in The Bag?
We take a look at what golf clubs were in the bag of Open Champion Phil Mickelson
By Tom Clarke •
-
Phil Mickelson: Open Champion
By Tom Clarke •
-
Phil Mickelson wins Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson of the USA came through a playoff against South Africa's Branden Grace to win the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Castle Stuart Golf Links near Inverness.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Phil Mickelson wins Waste Management Phoenix Open
Phil Mickelson closed with a four-under-par 67 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Phil Mickelson withdraws from Memorial
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio because of fatigue
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Phil Mickelson wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Phil Mickelson fired a blistering final round of 64 in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to overturn Charlie Wi's six-shot lead and claim the 40th PGA Tour victory of his career.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Phil Mickelson withdraws from Accenture Match Play
Phil Mickleson has opted out of the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship, preferring instead to go on holiday with his family
By Nick Bonfield •