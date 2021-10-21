Are you looking for a rangefinder? Check out some of the best offers we have seen here.
Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals
A rangefinder can give you major confidence out on the course, as well as helping you lower your score significantly as it provides the exact yardage for the shot you are faced with.
With a number of different options available on the market, it’s important that you find one that is good value for money and provides a great performance.
Therefore, we have scoured the internet to bring you the best available offers, with some cracking deals set to be snapped up.
Black Friday Deals – US
Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser
$299.99 $189.95 at Amazon.com
Callaway is one of the biggest brands in the golfing world, with the 300 Pro Slope offering a number of features for supreme accuracy and, at $100 off, it is a superb deal for you.
Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser
$135.98 $67.99 at Walmart
At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality.
Leupold Golf GX-3i3 Rangefinder
$499.99 $299.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Save over $200 on this smart and sleek-looking rangefinder. Featuring Digitally Enhanced Accuracy, the Leupold offers precise ranging to 1/10th of a yard.
Vortex Optics LRF101 Impact 1000 Rangefinder
$299.99 $199.99 at Walmart
This lightweight rangefinder is one of the most simple to use. Fitted with a CR2 battery, it offers long-lasting battery life as well as a reliable performance.
Gogogo Laser Rangefinder
$129.99 $99.98 at Amazon.com
The Gogogo offers superb performance and high-precision distance measurements, all for under $100.
Blue Tees Series 2 Rangefinder
$279.99 $189.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Save a third with this Series 2 rangefinder, which features a HD display, flag lock + pulse vibration and an 800-yard range.
WoSports Golf Rangefinder
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon.com
This rangefinder offers superb accuracy up to 250-yards, as well as a clear viewing screen. Currently half price and under $60, it is a simply stunning deal.
Black Friday Deals – UK
Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder
£249 £128.90 at Online Golf
Designed with an easy read LCD side display, the RX5 provides accurate measurements to within 0.5m. At nearly half price, grab yourself an absolute bargain.
Bushnell V5 Tour Golf Laser Rangefinder
£349 £299 at Clickgolf
Bushnell is one of the biggest names in the rangefinder market, with the V5 including clearer and brighter optics and Jolt Technology, so you know when you’re locked on the flag.
Mileseey Professional Precision Rangefinder
£119.99 £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Featuring slope system and and flag-lock, the Mileseey offers superb value for money with 25% off, putting it under the £100 mark.
Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder
£199.99 £179.90 at Online Golf
Shot Scope have been in the golf GPS market for some time, and with this L1 rangefinder, you can see their quality, with the L1 featuring slope and an 875-yard range.
SureShot Pinloc 5000IP Rangefinder
£219 £179 at Clickgolf
Fitted with intelligent software, the 5000IP provides incredible accuracy and precision, giving you confidence with club selection.
PeakPulse 6Pro Rangefinder
£99.99 £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Providing a range of 300-yards, the 6Pro offers plenty of distance, with the simple set-up procedure making it incredibly easy to use.
MotoCaddy Pro 3000 Rangefinder
£269.99 £248.90 at Online Golf
Offering 7x magnification, the MotoCaddy Pro 3000 has a whopping 450-yard range capability to the flag.
