Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor Review
This Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor review will give you the rundown on what you can expect from one of the most high-tech launch monitors on the market
The GCQuad is an impressive photometric launch monitor that provides tour-quality data about a player's swing and ball flight. The innovative putting analysis tool included in this product helps it stand out above other launch monitors on the market, as well as how easy it is to set up and use.
-
+
Tour level accuracy and analytics
-
+
Clear, built-in display
-
+
Provides data almost instantly
-
+
Portable and easy to carry
-
-
Not especially affordable
As many golfers will know, having access to your swing data can be a vital tool to help you improve as a player. In the last 20 years, improvements in sports science have allowed golfers of all skill abilities to refine their swing and hit lower scores. One of those advances in technology has been the development of the portable launch monitor, which allows players to gain access to information about their swing and ball flight which they can use to improve the way they play.
The technology on offer in some of the best golf launch monitors (opens in new tab), including this Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor, is quite astounding. The GCQuad is Foresight Sports' flagship model that sits above the more affordable GC3 launch monitor and has seen a significant take-up from some of the word's best golfers, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Its popularity among professional players is largely down to the portable nature of this launch monitor and the astounding amount of accurate data it can provide a player about every club in their bag, including the putter thanks to the Essential Putting Analysis feature. This is a unique tool, which tracks putting data such as speed, path, lie, loft, and the angle of attack of your putting stroke as well as the amount of skid the ball has before it achieves true roll (the less skid the better).
While that is perhaps the defining feature of this monitor, it excels in other areas too. The GCQuad has four cameras that take 200 pictures from several different perspectives during impact. That allows features of the club and ball to be pinpointed and provide almost instantaneous shot data. Unlike radar based launch monitors like the Trackman 4 or Full Swing Kit, the GCQuad takes pictures of the clubface, which provides precise information like the path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location. You can then interpret that data and crunch the numbers to understand why you keep hitting that dreaded hook or how you can add more spin to your approach shots.
Dissimilarly to other launch monitors, the GCQuad also requires no calibration, making it quick and easy to set up on the range, on the practice green or even on the course. It weighs just under 4kg and features an ergonomic grip on its back, making it very easy to lift and carry. The monitor will upload and store all of your data to the Foresight Sports cloud system, which you can log into after your practice session to access all the information about your swing. This golf accessory (opens in new tab) also has a removable battery, built-in WiFi and boasts a hitting area that is six times bigger than its predecessor, the GC2, which makes it easier to use on grass ranges.
The app experience is somewhat archaic although it is free and does feature table averages so you can easily compare clubs. It also has excellent club graphics that intuitively show you what the club was doing at impact and the associated numbers. Having used the GCQuad for a number of years when testing clubs, the biggest compliment we can pay it is that you don't need to think about it much. Getting it set up is simple and accurate data appears, be it on a simulator screen or our iPad, straight away. You can even use it to play famous courses indoors or see your ball flight on a virtual range instead of hitting aimlessly into a net.
All of this does not come cheap and the GCQuad will set you back upwards of $12,000. But you are getting a lot for your money in this piece of equipment which is designed to give tour-level feedback through a comprehensive suite of data. That can help players make serious improvements to their swing and makes the Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor one of the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
