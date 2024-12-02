I’ve Scoured The Internet And Women Will Love These 7 Cyber Monday Golf Deals
Take a look at some of these great offers on a selection of women's golf gear
Whether you want to treat yourself, or are in search of a Christmas gift for your golfing friends and family, there’s some real bargains to be had this Cyber Monday. From the best women’s golf shoes, best women’s golf bags, and let’s not forget the best women’s golf clothes, I’ve found some of the best deals, but you need to act quickly before sizes and colors sell out.
New Balance Women's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoe | Up to 45% off at Amazon
Was $99.95 Now $54.96
This is one of best women’s spikeless golf shoes and it comes in seven color options. It could easily pass for a running shoe with its low-profile, trainer-like design, and what sets it apart is the suede-like upper, giving it a unique look compared to other spikeless golf shoes. Comfort-wise, it performs well and the rubber outsole offers solid grip and flexibility. This is a great deal for women seeking a fashion-forward choice.
Read our full New Balance Women's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoe review
Sun Mountain Women's 2024 Diva Golf Cart Bag | Up to 21% off at Amazon
Was $279.99 Now $219.95
If you’re a fan of the color purple and want to stand out from the crowd, then this is one of the best women’s golf bags. Coming in at just under 7lbs, it has a 14 way divider top and there’s no shortage of pockets - 8 front-facing in total, including two full-length apparel pockets, an insulated beverage pocket and a velour-lined valuables pocket. Not to mention a range finder pocket that has a pass-through slot so you can attach your bag to a cart without blocking access to the pocket
Callaway Golf Women's REVA Complete Golf Set | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Was $1,299.99 Now $1,039.99
The Callaway Reva package set is one of the best women’s golf sets on the market, offering excellent value and performance, so even better with a discount! The 11-piece set includes a high-lofted driver (12.5 degrees), 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedges, a standout Odyssey Stroke Lab putter, a waterproof cart bag, and five headcovers. For any woman starting out in golf, this is one of the best beginner sets to give her golf journey a boost.
Read our full Callaway Golf Women's REVA Complete Golf Set review
adidas Superlite Sport Performance Visor | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Was $22 Now $13.20
This visor comes in an incredible 15 different colors and some have a discount of up to 50% off. You can’t go wrong with this lightweight design, which has a hook and loop back closure so you can adjust the fit. It’s made with materials that support your body’s cooling system, meaning your sweat is wicked away to evaporate fast and keep you comfortable.
PGA TOUR Women's Pull-on Golf Pant with Tummy Control | Up to 69% off at Amazon
Was $75.00 Now $23.40
This is an amazing discount and for many women, as soon as we see the words ‘Tummy Control’ that’s what we’re after. This is what these pull-on pants deliver thanks to the shapewear at the tummy that slims and creates a smooth look. They are made in a performance stretch fabric for unrestrictive movement and fit mid-rise, sitting just above the hip. They also have side vents at the hem so they fit better with your golf shoes.
adidas Women's Performance Primegreen Golf Polo Shirt | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $55 Now $30.88
A plain polo shirt might seem a little boring, but sometimes that’s exactly what you want to pair with a colorful and patterned bottom half, and this one is heavily reduced. It does come in 11 other colors and all are on offer. It’s made in a soft-feel and breathable polyester fabric with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. This is a polo shirt that would be a staple item in any female golfer’s wardrobe.
Calvin Klein Women's Low Cut Socks | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Was $28.50 Now $19.99
You can never have enough pairs of socks, right? I have these socks and I absolutely love them because they are nicely cushioned, and the best thing is that they don’t slip down. There is nothing more annoying than when after a few holes in, you have to pull your socks up, and that’s not only if your round is going badly! This six-pack includes a lovely selection of colors, so there’s a pair to match every outfit.
