Find out how we got on with the new Warbird, a distance golf ball from Callaway

Callaway Warbird Ball Review

The Warbird name has become synonymous with distance and speed in the brand’s ball range and this is still very much the purpose with Callaway’s latest model.

It uses a two-piece construction with an extra-large, high-energy core to promote distance with a high launch at different swing speeds.

If you’re used to playing a premium model, there’s no doubt you’d notice how much firmer the Callaway Warbird ball feels off the face.

With the driver, it felt extremely hot, and delivered a strong ball flight with plenty of roll – so it’s hard to dispute that distance gains are there to be had.

Those extra yards became even more apparent when hitting irons, and especially wedges.

The additional five or six yards may take a little while to get used to, but if you start to fly the odd green, at least you know the ball is doing it’s job – kind of.

This is something we experienced, so if you decide to put this ball into play, you may find yourself coming up with a new set of yardages for each club in the bag.

Feel-wise, you’re not going to get the same reaction as a premium ball – but what sort of levels of short game performance can you expect?

Callaway says the ionomer cover adds feel and control around the greens, and there was evidence of this, although it’s not as ‘grippy’.

For the average player, however, there’s enough feel there to work with, and it proved to be fairly responsive from 100-120 yards.

When the strike was pure, wedge shots did come to a stop relatively quickly. Again, we’re not talking about lots of zip, but there was a degree of check on offer.

On the green itself, the Warbird logo, which features an arrow either side of the lettering, proved useful for alignment. This might be more accident than design, but you could use it to your advantage.

Its durability is also impressive. There were plenty of occasions where this ball could have scuffed, yet it seems able to take the odd poor strike without blemishing too severely.