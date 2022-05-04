Best Women's Spikeless Golf Shoes 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The spikeless shoe is now a regular on all tours and in all clubs and ranges. Gone is the clatter of metal spikes through the pro shop and enter the golfer bouncing to the first tee on a pillow of awesomeness. Come rain or shine spikeless shoes still offer fabulous performance even in soggier conditions. But what makes a really great spikeless shoe? I’m going to focus on the women’s shoes in this buying guide. See our best spikeless shoes guide to check out the best offerings for men’s shoes, or for those of you who prefer larger size options. But when it comes to women’s shoes look no further.

What are the boxes that need ticking when it comes to our wish list? They need to have the same street appeal as a fashionable yet useful pair of sneakers. Spikeless shoes these days are like wearing trainers on the golf course. We believe they should feel like you’re walking on air and could not just walk 36 holes in them but also traipse around a day of sightseeing without a blister in sight. Your spikeless shoe’s number one job is to deliver great traction whilst winding it up with your driver. Grip without spikes? It’s completely achievable with the latest offerings. If you do prefer a spiked shoe check out these options in our best spiked golf shoes guide and see the manufacturers websites for the women’s versions.

Fashion statement with a multi-purpose? Here are our best picks, there are so many great ones to choose from this guide comes with a warning, you may need to extend that shoe rack!

Best Women's Spikeless Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Another high performance spikeless shoe from FootJoy Specifications Sizes: 3-9 Colors: White/Rose, Grey/Charcoal, White/Grey Reasons to buy + Feels very stable when hitting full shots, great performance out on the course + So easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Not as useful off the course as they look like a true golf shoe Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

FootJoy have once again produced yet another stunning shoe, the Pro SL delivers on both looks and performance of a top notch golf shoe. With 3 color options we love the rose gold accents on the white version. Adding a bit of bling into what is a smart bit of kit. The grey is a mute shade that is extremely wearable with a flash of blue on the soles. It's a solid leather shoe that is 100% waterproof.

From a performance point of view these feel ultra stable as you swing. We were impressed at how the shoe glues itself to the grass even in dewy conditions, this is down to Infinity Outsole having 30% more points of traction. It boasts 189 points of traction and 17% more surface area in the heel so no wonder it feels like it's supporting so well throughout the swing. A bouncy feel on the shoe makes for a super comfy walk thanks to the Stratofoam midsole cushioning, it is easily the most cushioned Footjoy shoe we've ever tested.

If this sounds awesome but a spiked shoe is a preferable option to you check out our review on Footjoy's women's Fuel shoe.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Adidas Women’s Adicross Retro Shoe You won't want these uber streetwise shoes to ever leave your feet Specifications Sizes: 3.5-8.5 Colors: White (gold detail), Ecru/Gold, White/Black, Almost Pink (snakeskin), Magic Lilac, White/Glow Pink Reasons to buy + Versatility overload here, these shoes are so usable + With 6 colors available you'll struggle to choose. + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Only water resistant yet wind proof so your feet stay warm at least Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

These adidas shoes are fabulous. Whether you are playing 18 holes or heading on a day trip to London they'll keep your feet comfortable all day. With a style that wouldn't look out of place at a skate park (yes you can still look that cool) they have a really trendy feel about them. If you are looking for more of a running trainer appearance check out Adidas' Code Chaos Shoe for another winning spikeless option.

Performance wise the Adicross don't disappoint offering brilliant grip with Spikeless Adiwear outsole featuring Traxion technology. Leather uppers with microfibre leather lining mean they are so soft on. The versatility of these is the winning element. So stylish and the color combinations on offer are stunning, including Ecru leather with gold detail on tongue and heel and a gorgeous Magic Lilac (plum) which you could honestly wear clubbing. The biggest problem you'll have is choosing only one pair.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour Charged Breathe Women's Golf Shoe Under Armour have really won the race when it comes to a lightweight shoe Specifications Sizes: 2.5-7.5 Colors: White/Light grey/orange and Navy/White/Silver Reasons to buy + So lightweight you'll forget you're wearing them. + Amazing grip on the turf + Easy to get on and off thanks to the soft cushioning around the heel. Reasons to avoid - We would say these come up a fraction large in size so worth trying on Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

Under Armour have once again produced a golf shoe that feels as good as any trainer and delivers in bucketloads on performance. The White and Orange is really striking and the accents of orange on the shoe make these feel super sporty. We love the orange detail on the end of the laces. They are extremely comfy and easy to get on and off. The heel is cushioned and padded with a smooth lycra which meant we were blister free at the end of their first outing. The compression midsole foam materials meant we literally bounced down the fairway. The leather upper looks vented and they are indeed very breathable, yet these are 100% waterproof shoe. With so much fabric on the tongue and the heel the only concern we'd have is how well they'd stay clean and whether they'd handle a quick wash in the machine. We will update this as we use them in grubby conditions. For now we will enjoy the bright clean appearance and continue prancing about the course in them.

(Image credit: Duca Del Cosma)

Duca Del Cosma King Cheetah Golf Shoe These shoes will bring out the animal in you Specifications Sizes: 3-9/ 36-42 Colors: White/Cheetah, Cheetah, Black/Cheetah Reasons to buy + You'll be doing your bit for sustainability and conservation whilst enjoying a gorgeous pair of shoes + So stylish and wearable they'll become a favourite Reasons to avoid - Admittedly style will divide opinion Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

We had to add this beauty into the mix, not just because it’s a bit of a treat but also it was designed to raise awareness for the endangered King Cheetah and supporting Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre (HESC) in South Africa. So you’re treating yourself and doing a bit of good to help conservation.

These are as we always find with Duca, utterly luxurious and top notch quality shoes. You’ll wear them on and off the course and find it hard to choose between the 3 color ways available. Who doesn’t love a bit of animal print especially when you're helping save an endangered species in the process.

Even the laces and eyelets ooze decadence, the whole shoe has a gorgeous feel to it. Performance wise it really delivers keeping feet dry with a waterproof sock system. The ARNEFLEX insole is covered with OnSteam recyclable microfibre. So it’s not just the conservation element that’s a good reason to buy, the heel supports are also made from recycled cork.

Duca's Airplay VII outsole gives great stability and covered with oversized nubbins the traction is impressive. So stylish and sporty these spikeless shoes make us roar with joy.

(Image credit: Ecco)

Ecco Ladies Biom H4 Golf Shoe Sporting super soft leather and the most comfortable fit these shoes will steal your heart Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Colors: Limestone, white/silver/pink, White/orange, Concrete/Peach Nectar, Red. Reasons to buy + We are always impressed with Ecco’s ability to customise the fit with the removable inner soles + Wow to the Red - we are a bit in love with these Reasons to avoid - Some may want a softer-feeling golf shoe underfoot Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These epitomize comfort from the moment you slip your feet into them. Ecco have raised their game yet higher from the Biom Hybrid 3 shoe we loved so much and added a new outsole to the Biom 4 model. Soft leather that has a micro-perforated coating with GORE-TEX to keep your tootsies dry.

The new MTN GRIP outsole boasts Ecco’s FLUIDFORM Technology, this acts as almost a support cone for each foot and gives immense comfort and stability. These shoes look great, we especially love how many color choices are available if you shop about carefully. The red is especially eye-catching and would look fabulous paired with a navy or white skort.

A fantastic benefit to these shoes, as with so many of the Ecco range, is the removable and washable Ortholite inlay. This gives an option for sizing up or down a smidge, which is handy. Giving an option to re,I’ve to add a bit of extra width.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

G/Fore Women’s MG4+ Golf Shoes The Day Glo Pink will really have heads turning Specifications Sizes: 3-9 Colors: Day Glo Pink, Stone, Snow Reasons to buy + The washable insoles mean these stay like new for longer. + The design of these insoles means your feet get a massage as you play, plus remain fresh thanks to the ability for air to circulate. + Waterproof and easy to clean Reasons to avoid - The sizing definitely comes up small, worth going up half or even a whole size. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

G/Fore is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf, especially in the shoe market. With great choice for us ladies and wide range of sizes and colors/styles. This offering made from premium leather is waterproof yet has a feel of a sporty running shoe. We love the New Day Glo Pink MG4+ which would look amazing with black or navy, in fact it brightens up any more conservative outfit. It’s bright enough to appeal to the non-pink camp and would look great with some of the skorts in our best skorts guide. The winning element is the comfort factor, they sport an incredible inner sole with nodules that gives your feet a massage and allow air to flow about.

The amount of traction you get is insane. The sole is a lattice of different textures and we love how bright the pink camouflage outer ribs set off the shoe. A real flash of fun as your hold that photo finish. We are big fans of the G/Fore shoes and this one did not disappoint.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Skechers GO GOLF Max 2 Golf Shoes These are some of the most comfortable shoes ever Specifications Sizes: 3.5-6.5 Colors: Black Reasons to buy + Exceedingly comfortable from the word go + Incredible grip thanks to the sole covered in really firm nubbins. Reasons to avoid - Only available in black though Skechers as a brand offer lots of other fantastic shoes - A shame the sizing doesn't go higher but larger sizes would edge into the mens range happily Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

I chose these for very good reason, there are plenty of fab shoes in the Skechers camp to choose from but this one has something a bit extra. Yes they're only available in black, but we love the flash of sea blue from the sole and the piping and detailing. They look great with a skort.

The traction is second to none with an outsole that is peppered with firm nubbins which really screws you into the ground as you hit shots.

Let's talk comfort for a second. Having had sore feet recently (not from wearing golf shoes I might add) I slipped on a pair of these. The Skechers Arch Fit insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support literally gave my feet a much needed hug. For good reason too, the shape was developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans so that would be why then. I won’t lie these shoes made me smile. Great job Skechers. Plus they’re 100% waterproof.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Ace Summerlite Ladies Shoes Specifications Sizes: 2.5-7.5 Colors: White/Pure Platinum/Mint Foam/Black, White/Photon Dust/Black/Pink Prime, Black/White, White/Black Reasons to buy + Super lightweight as the name suggests + Reasonably priced so can justify as an extra pair of Summer shoes Reasons to avoid - Not as easy to wipe clean as some shoes. Today's Best Deals View at NIKE Check Amazon

The Ace Summerlite was designed way back in Nike’s past but hadn’t been available until now… It is a Summer shoe that is super light, provides great traction and is available in a mirage of light airy color combos perfect for those balmy evening rounds.

We especially love the Mint Foam with a hint of aqua underneath the thin flexible layer that is really the main difference compared to past models. Though this upper layer feels rather abrasive it acts as an excellent ventilation system so your feet stay a comfy temperature. Though we'd argue how long they'd stay clean for and how easy it would be to get dirt out of that mesh.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Golf IGNITE FASTEN8 Ladies Shoe These are too cool for school and give great support Specifications Sizes: 4-8 Colors: White/Pink, Light Grey/Turquoise Reasons to buy + Great lacing system hugs the foot and provides a fantastic stable feel. + are great for shoes that really hug your foot. Reasons to avoid - The breathable microfiber mesh on the toe has potential to be tricky to clean Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

A spikeless shoe we'd really trust in wet conditions, it is 100% waterproof and offers good traction. These felt like tennis shoes and were easy to move about in, feeling stable as we swung and walked about the course. The breathable microfiber mesh on the toe has potential to be tricky to clean.

The shoes have fabulous shock absorbency this is thanks to a revolutionary IGNITE Foam midsole which is lovely and squishy. They host a micro-thin TPU which is formed around the middle of the shoe and this seems to keep the shoe stable and we'd imagine it helps lengthen it's lifetime too. Almost like it has it's own lace thin scaffolding about it to help really connect to your feet.

The lacing system also hugged our feet to make the shoe almost mould against the sole of the foot. This gave it a great fit and feel.

The grip we got from the sole was second to none and combine that with the hugging fit it gave us lots of confidence swinging the club.

How to choose the best spikeless golf shoe

When looking for the perfect pair of spikeless shoes it is so important that you tick the following boxes...

Does the shoe offer good grip? Check out the sole, is the design of the nubbins or ridges, or some incredibly engineered patterns that some brands boast, going to withstand your exceedingly awesome golf swing? Mainly is it going to stop you from slipping up in front of your playing partners. We need grip ladies, first and foremost.

Do they keep your feet a comfortable temperature and are they breathable?

Is it comfortable enough to walk 36 holes or most of the way round Legoland for a day without offering up a nice array of blisters?

Do they offer decent range of motion when it comes to you being able to make a golf swing in them?

How do they fair in the style stakes?

These shoes are all about being multi-functional. You want a shoe that performs on the course and stands up well in the apres golf style stakes. We went all out testing these so we hope you enjoyed our guide. Paired with the perfect pair of golf pants found in our Best Golf Pants guide you'll be rocking the 19th hole after our round. Enjoy!