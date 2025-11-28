One Of Golf's Most Expensive Brands Drop A Black Friday Bomb - Up To 60% Off In Malbon's Archive Sale

If you’ve been looking for the green light to revamp your golf attire, consider this your window of opportunity.

Malbon Golf, the streetwear-meets-country-club brand that has been pioneering the contemporary golf fashion movement, has just unlocked its vaults for a massive Archive Sale, offering up to 60% off on a selection of past-season menswear and womenswear as part of their Black Friday sales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From distinctive bucket hats and graphic tees to the high-quality knitwear and technical shells, these are the exact styles that define modern course cool. If you’ve wanted to emulate that effortless, elevated look, now is your chance to look the part without paying the premium.

Save 30% ($59) NYLON ANORAK: was $198 now $139 at Malbon This is my favorite Malbon piece that I own. I've relied on this anorak whilst battling the British weather on the links and it has stood the test of time thus far.

Save 30% ($56) JUDE KNIT POLO: was $188 now $132 at Malbon This polo perfectly encapsulates Malbon's style. Made from soft, breathable cotton nails the relaxed, button-up design look that, again, can be worn both on and off the golf course with ease.

More importantly, this massive sale is your permission slip to finally ditch the tired, bog-standard golf uniform. You know the one: the safe and predictable combination of smart chinos, a conservative polo, and a mundane quarter zip. Malbon’s archive collection offers an essential escape.

This is an opportunity to take your first tentative steps away from that predictable formula. Explore unexpected silhouettes, bolder graphics, and performance fabrics that are built for the course but designed for the street.

Jason Day wearing baggy Malbon pants at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The archive features a massive range covering performance shell jackets, trousers, polos, and unique accessories. While the discount hits a fantastic 60% on some items, all pieces are priced to move, making those high-ticket items suddenly slightly more attainable.

Stock is inherently limited on archive items, and the most coveted sizes are already vanishing fast. Head to the Malbon Archive Sale link now and secure your next on-course statement piece before it’s gone for good. Stop dressing for the committee; start dressing for the fairway.