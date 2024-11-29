11 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - Our top picks for those on a budget

As someone who has played golf to a professional level, and now writes about golf equipment, I get asked all the time about what are the best golf gifts. The truth is it completely depends on each individual and how much you are willing to spend.

While it's no secret golf equipment prices are rising year by year, there are still some great deals to be had at a more affordable price point, with Black Friday deals available on drivers and gadgets that should definitely not be passed up on.

In this piece, I have searched across Amazon, as well as some other recognized golf retailers, to bring to you the best deals that I feel are worth bringing to your attention. So, whether you are looking for a restock on golf balls, a new training aid or some new golf apparel, you should be able to find something below that will suit your needs.

Before jumping into the deals, you can go direct to the retailers below!

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon

Was $54.99 Now $49.99 Used by Rory McIlroy, this golf ball was one of the best I tested this year and offers fast ball speeds and solid levels of control around the greens. Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon

Was $54.99 Now $49.99 This is one of the most popular balls Callaway has ever released. It offers tour-proven performance and solid power from off the tee. What's more, as the name suggests, it also has an exceptionally soft feel Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls | Up to 15% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $42.49 The RBZ Soft is a 2-piece ball that feels incredibly soft. It will particularly help those with slower swing speeds and it does what it sets out to do extremely well. Amazingly, you can get three dozen of these balls with 15% off right now, so you can stock up for 2025. Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Ball Review

adidas Summervent Golf Shoes | $50 off at Carl's Golfland

Were $89.99 Now $39.99 A summer shoe that offers superior trainer-like comfort, is incredibly lightweight and designed to keep your feet cool on a warm day. The sole puts a spring in your swing and you can get a pair for an ultra-cheap price right now. Read our full Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer | 32% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $34 Offered in 2 length options, this swing trainer is very flexible but has a substantial amount of weight behind it in order to help you gain more speed and power. This heavier training aid will also help with warming up before a round and, thanks to the flexibility of the shaft, it can really help you with your swing tempo.

MAMG True Grip Glove | 15% off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $26.99 This for me is one of the best training aids you can buy due to it's simplicity and extremely affordable price tag. This is perfect for those wanting to work on their grip and neutralize their club face. Read our full Me And My Golf True Grip Glove Review

Nike Dri-Fit Victory Solid Polo Shirt | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $58.00 Now $43.50 This classic Nike polo is the perfect shirt for any golfing occasion. The breathable technology helps wick sweat in the summer and the modern bladed collar provides excellent versatility.