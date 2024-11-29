11 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - Our top picks for those on a budget
Former tour professional Sam De'Ath breaks down his favorite golf deals for under $50 this Black Friday
As someone who has played golf to a professional level, and now writes about golf equipment, I get asked all the time about what are the best golf gifts. The truth is it completely depends on each individual and how much you are willing to spend.
While it's no secret golf equipment prices are rising year by year, there are still some great deals to be had at a more affordable price point, with Black Friday deals available on drivers and gadgets that should definitely not be passed up on.
In this piece, I have searched across Amazon, as well as some other recognized golf retailers, to bring to you the best deals that I feel are worth bringing to your attention. So, whether you are looking for a restock on golf balls, a new training aid or some new golf apparel, you should be able to find something below that will suit your needs.
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
Used by Rory McIlroy, this golf ball was one of the best I tested this year and offers fast ball speeds and solid levels of control around the greens.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
This is one of the most popular balls Callaway has ever released. It offers tour-proven performance and solid power from off the tee. What's more, as the name suggests, it also has an exceptionally soft feel
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Were $49.99 Now $39.99
The 2022 Tour B RXS golf ball might not garner as much attention as some of Bridgestone's other premium golf balls but, in our testing, it performed exceptionally well. Right now a dozen is under $40!
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99
The Titleist AVX is a superb option for those wanting a tour level ball at a slightly reduced price. This ball offers a seriously soft feel with a dramatically lower ball flight than the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.
Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls | Up to 15% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $42.49
The RBZ Soft is a 2-piece ball that feels incredibly soft. It will particularly help those with slower swing speeds and it does what it sets out to do extremely well. Amazingly, you can get three dozen of these balls with 15% off right now, so you can stock up for 2025.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Ball Review
adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 58% off at Amazon
Were $65 Now $27.57
A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. I will admit these aren't going to win any awards for the best looking shoe, but they're impossible to ignore at under $30.
Read our full adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review
adidas Summervent Golf Shoes | $50 off at Carl's Golfland
Were $89.99 Now $39.99
A summer shoe that offers superior trainer-like comfort, is incredibly lightweight and designed to keep your feet cool on a warm day. The sole puts a spring in your swing and you can get a pair for an ultra-cheap price right now.
Read our full Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer | 32% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $34
Offered in 2 length options, this swing trainer is very flexible but has a substantial amount of weight behind it in order to help you gain more speed and power. This heavier training aid will also help with warming up before a round and, thanks to the flexibility of the shaft, it can really help you with your swing tempo.
MAMG True Grip Glove | 15% off at Amazon
Was $29.99 Now $26.99
This for me is one of the best training aids you can buy due to it's simplicity and extremely affordable price tag. This is perfect for those wanting to work on their grip and neutralize their club face.
Read our full Me And My Golf True Grip Glove Review
Nike Dri-Fit Victory Solid Polo Shirt | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $58.00 Now $43.50
This classic Nike polo is the perfect shirt for any golfing occasion. The breathable technology helps wick sweat in the summer and the modern bladed collar provides excellent versatility.
adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Golf Pants | 62% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $85.00 Now $32.00
Built for all year around performance, I found these pants offer the perfect amount of stretch and breathability. Also, with 12 colors to choose from, your wardrobe will always look fresh.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
I Love G/FORE Golf Gear And They Have A Fantastic Black Friday Sale Right Now
