Our Favorite Golf Rangefinder Has $50 Off Right Now - It's The Perfect Christmas Gift
The Bushnell Tour Hybrid is a brilliant piece of golf tech and it's now got an equally brilliant discount in the run up to Christmas.
Christmas is drawing ever nearer, but one of our favorite deals we saw during the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is still live - and it's the perfect gift during this giving period, whether that's to a friend, loved one or simply yourself!
As the head of Golf Monthly's distance measuring device testing, I've had my hands on a lot of top quality devices, be that one of the best golf rangefinders, best golf watches or even your standard golf GPS. It depends on what you like, but I've always been a rangefinder guy - I like that I can get a yardage to anything I see whilst also getting a closer look at what lies in front of my by using the 6x, often 7x optical zoom on some of the devices I test.
One of the best brands for rangefinders is Bushnell, so much so that we have an entire guide dedicated to the best Bushnell rangefinders. Featuring very highly in that guide whilst also taking the top spot in our main rangefinder guide is the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, a device with a revolutionary GPS feature that gives you yardages to the front, middle and back of the green whilst also allowing you to get an accurate number to the flag.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $50 on Bushnell's latest premium laser, a worthy investment considering I'm still using the one they sent to us for review!
Save $50 on a laser that combines the best of GPS technology to deliver accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of greens as you shoot the flag, setting the standard for features and all-round rangefinder performance. It's one of, if not the best Bushnell rangefinder we've ever tested, which is a big statement considering how good the Bushnell Pro X3+ is.
Read our full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Review
So what makes this thing so good? Well, there's a lot of directions I could go to answer that, but I'll begin by pointing out the most unique and powerful feature - one we haven't seen in many rangefinders.
Often golfers have to choose whether they'd prefer a GPS or a laser, but now these technologies have been superbly combined in an easy-to-use and premium package thanks to the in-built GPS that gives you yardages to the front, middle and back of each green. If you don't have pin sheets or zone-specific flags, this feature is a game-changer for figuring out the right club.
The GPS feature is also hassle-free. It automatically detects what golf you're on in roughly 60 seconds without requiring apps, Bluetooth, or account setups. Having tested the device across the UK, Portugal and Spain, we found it to be consistently fast, accurate and significantly easier to use than other golf technology.
This device also features slope, adjusting your yardages for when you're hitting either uphill or downhill. It's easily turned off for when you play in competitions via the handy slope switch on the side of the device.
A trusty rangefinder is one of the best golf gifts you could give this holiday season, so if you really want to get a loved one a premium rangefinder with a healthy discount, I don't think we could recommend you a better model than this one!
