I've Tested Over 200 Clubs And Hundreds Of Golf Balls: These Are 5 Of The Best I've Tested That Are On Sale For Black Friday

As someone whose job involves putting new golf gear through its paces almost daily, I have one word for Black Friday, caution. The internet is flooded with deals on equipment, and while the vast majority are just older models that no one was buying in the first place, you occasionally find some absolute gems.

Over the past year, I have personally tested over 100 golf clubs, including some drivers, fairway woods, irons, and wedges, putters, and on top of that, I’ve hit thousands of balls indoors on launch monitors and out on the golf course. You can then add a lot more through the years as well. That said, I've got a pretty good idea of what product performs and what perhaps doesn't live up to the hype.

So, forget the noise. These are the five deals that genuinely excited me this Black Friday. If you’re looking for a serious bag upgrade, these are my absolute favorite performers on sale right now.

1. TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood

Fairway woods can be notoriously tricky to hit, especially from the fairway, but TaylorMade absolutely nailed it with the Qi10. If you’re looking for the perfect blend of forgiveness, launch, and feel, this is it. It has a beautiful mid-to-high flight, and the subtle gloss carbon crown design frames the ball perfectly at address.

This isn't just my opinion, though. The Qi10 fairway wood was a massive hit on Tour last year and was used by two of the biggest names in the game - Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It ended up being the most used fairway wood from non-contracted players on the PGA Tour last year. That kind of independent endorsement tells you everything you need to know about its performance and versatility.

At $249, this is a no-brainer. It will feel equally great off the tee on a tight par four as it will off the deck on a long par five, and for $50 off the original price, you're getting a club that is still hovering around the bags of the world's best, despite being nearly two years old now.

2. Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver

If you chase speed, play your golf in the low-to-mid handicap bracket, and are in the market for a new driver, you need to pay attention to this club.

The Elyte Triple Diamond is, quite frankly, a bit of a beast. It’s built for players who hit the center of the face pretty consistently and are looking for that low spin/high launch characteristic. It’s what allowed guys like Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm to generate maximum firepower off the tee last year, often nearing the top of the field in distance each week they teed it up.

I know how good this club is because I actually had it in my bag at the start of the season. What immediately stood out during testing was the sheer, explosive fast ball speed it generated, consistently clocking some of the highest speeds I recorded all year (around the 172mph mark). It's a bomber's club, pure and simple, and the adjustability allows you to dial in your preferred fade or draw bias, which is a huge added bonus.

So why did I switch? Honestly, it was a purely aesthetic choice. I just wasn't a huge fan of the triangular head shape when looking down at the ball, even though the performance was exceptional. But if you don't mind the look of a compact, triangular head, you are getting a $669 Tour-proven driver for $549. That $120 in savings is impossible to ignore.

3. Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge

The short game is where scores are made, and Vokey wedges are the undisputed champions of the short game. Year after year, Vokey dominates the wedge count on both the PGA and DP World Tours, and the SM9 found its way into the bags of many of the world's best.

The reason this deal stands out is simple - Vokey wedges aren’t often on sale. They hold their value because they consistently perform. The SM9 offers six Tour-proven grinds and various finishes, meaning you can dial in the perfect combination for your swing and typical course conditions. I found the progressive center of gravity to be a huge help with trajectory control, giving me a beautifully piercing flight on full shots. For $149, this is the time to replace those worn-out grooves.

4. Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls

This is an exceptional deal on a premium Tour ball, and one that is often overlooked in favor of the usual suspects. This is the ball of choice for major champion Brooks Koepka, and for good reason.

Save 30% ($30) Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond (24-Pack): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most underrated golf balls on the market. In testing, it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance coupled with its Black Friday pricing makes the Z-Star Diamond a brilliant value for money golf ball deal. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.

The Z-Star Diamond sits perfectly between the soft Z-Star and the firmer Z-Star XV, and offers a perfect blend of all-around performance. What I particularly liked during my testing was the incredible mid-to-high spin it produced with irons and wedges, while not climbing too high with the clubs at the top end of the bag. This ball spun over 1000rpm more on a full sand wedge than the standard Z-Star for me, which says a lot about how much control it offers around the green. This translates directly to stopping power, which is a huge benefit for controlling your approach shots. Getting two dozen of this Tour-level performer for $69 is incredible value for money.

5. PXG Xtreme Tour X Golf Balls

Like the Z-Star Diamond, the PXG Xtreme Tour X is hands down one of the most underrated premium golf balls on the market, and at $34, it's a steal.

This is PXG's firmer, higher-speed offering, geared towards golfers with quicker swing speeds, helping manage spin with your driver or woods. This ball offered very impressive ball speed and distance output when I put it to the test and flew through a window that I love.

Save $15 PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

While I found the feel slightly firmer than some competitors, that firmness translated to a great, consistent pop off the face and, crucially, excellent spin around the greens. The durability was also much improved over previous PXG models, allowing you to use them for multiple rounds and not cut up after one or two bunker shots. If you want Tour-level performance without the $50+ price tag, this is the ball to buy this week.