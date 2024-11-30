These Deals Are So Good! Here Are The 5 Products We Are Buying On Black Friday Weekend

The Golf Monthly team spends hundreds of hours meticulously testing and reviewing the best golf gear the market has to offer - it's what we do! Not only do we do this, but we also spend hours scouring the internet to discover and bring to you the best golf equipment and apparel offers around major sales periods like Black Friday weekend. When we spend as much time as we do finding deals, sometimes we find some that are too good to resist and we end up joining in the Black Friday fun.



But that doesn’t mean we’re chasing deals just for the sake of it. Far from it. We're looking for premium, quality products that have been tried and tested by members of our team with truly significant discounts. That could be anything from stocking up on some of the best golf balls through the winter in preparation for when the new season rolls around, to some of the best golf simulators that will help you practice with more purpose this off-season. With that said, listed below are the deals this Black Friday Weekend that lured us in and we felt had to be shared.

Sam De'Ath - Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max fairway wood

(Image credit: Future)

I've been busy testing the best fairway woods for the last 12 months and this was easily my favourite. It has it all. The most impressive facet of this club is its high levels of forgiveness that will allow golfers of any ability to hit it consistently from multiple lies. It's powerful too, and produces a powerful ball flight that will please any golfer.

The 3-wood is one of the hardest clubs to get right in the bag. Often, when a player finds the right 3-wood for them, they stick to it for a long time. I can see that happening with me and this club, and I'd implore anyone exploring new options at the top of the bag to consider this club.

Dan Parker - Malbon driver headcover

(Image credit: Future)

I'm always trying to perfect my clubhead covers - it's become a bit of an obsession. I've never quite been able to find the perfect set-up where I've perfectly matched all the headcovers together so they compliment each other and the bag itself.

That looks all set to change now, however. I've always wanted some Malbon merch on my bag - I've loved what they've brought to the game fashion-wise since they started doing more golf apparel. However, the prices have always been eye-watering. Luckily, the brand is running an up to 60% off sale this Black Friday on some of its archived designs. This collaboration with the Japanese fashion Beams is a simplistic but eye-catching design with a rainbow Malbon logo. It's made from full-grain leather, so that £68 price tag feels like great value considering the quality. It's also available in white, but I don't think that'll be able to handle the British winters, so I'll go black.

Malbon x Beams Rainbow driver headcover | 50% off at Malbon

Was £135 Now £68 Made from 100% genuine leather, this driver headcover was designed in conjunction with Japanese fashion brand Beams.

Sam Tremlett - Zero Restriction

(Image credit: Future)

I was lucky enough to test some Zero Restriction apparel over the autumn and was incredibly impressed with this relatively unknown brand. I tested the Z625 jacket, which is a lightweight, stretchy but still very warm outer garment to play golf in. Such is the brand's subtle logo and overall design, it can be easily worn off the course too. I liked it so much, that I want even more Zero Restriction apparel, chief among which is the Tyson hoodie below. Luckily, they're running a pretty large Black Friday weekend sale, with select products more than 30% off. If you're after something a bit different on and off the course, I'd recommend you check this sale out for yourself.

Zero Restriction Tyson Hoodie | $61 off at Zero Restriction

Was $208 Now $147 This versatile golf hoodie benefits from a DWR finish to wick away water and is made with a four-way stretch fabric.

Conor Keenan - Adidas Ultimate 365 Anorak

(Image credit: Conor Keenan)

I'm a huge Adidas fan, and Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for a few pieces when the brand launches its annual sale. This year, it's up to 60% off on a huge amount of different pieces from golf and other areas of the website. This Ultimate365 anorak I'll be buying should be a decent on/off course jacket while offering me protection in any rain or wind. There's so much on sale on the Adidas website, so I'm still browsing the site for a few other pieces, but this is going in my basket.

Adidas Ultimate365 Anorak | 25% off at Adidas

Was £75 Now £56.25 This anorak has a half zip closure and a bungee drawcord to adjust the hood. It's also made with up to 70% recycled materials, meaning your purchase has a less harmful impact on the planet thanks to the fact it uses less virgin polyester.

Matt Cradock - Jordan golf shoes

Matt Cradock on his way to holing a clutch putt. (Image credit: Future)

Time for some new golf shoes for me. You can see me pictured above playing in a pair of Under Armour Phantom shoes, which I have enjoyed playing in. I've enjoyed the casual style so much, that I've decided I want another pair but in a different style. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Gs have been one of the most popular casual golf shoes over the last few years, and I'm going to be taking advantage of the huge Nike Black Friday weekend offers. The Air Jordan is now down to under £81 courtesy of the 40% off sale running pretty much site-wide this Black Friday. I'm going for them in the grey, and there are loads of sizes left too, from size 3.5 to size 15s.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G golf shoes | 40% off at Nike

Was £134.99 Now £80.99



Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G has been an instant classic in the golf shoe space. The integrated traction pattern on the outsole offers good grip in dry conditions and the waterproof upper will protect you in any wet conditions. Read our full Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G review