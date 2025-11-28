Here Are 7 Gear Essentials Every Golfer Needs, And Where You Can Get Them Discounted On Black Friday

No matter how experienced you are at golf, there are certain items that are essential for your bag and, this Black Friday, a number of them have seen significant reductions.

Whether you are after golf balls, clothing, or a new pair of golf shoes, which are all necessities to play our game, you can find some great offers available on websites like Amazon and PGA TOUR Superstore.

Not only are they essential for your game, but these items also make great gifts for the golf lover in your life, especially as they won't break the bank either...

Check out some of the best deals we've found on essential golf gear below...

Balls

Of course it makes sense to start with the one piece of gear every golfer has to have... golf balls.

Now, the golf ball space can be overwhelming because there are so many options at different price points. Firstly, you have the premium end of the spectrum, the best golf balls on the market, which will usually end up around the $50 mark; however, there are also mid-price and value options with different performance characteristics.

Below, I've included three options at varying price points, all of which we have tested and enjoyed the performance of. The Diamond golf ball, in my opinion, might be up there as one of the best Black Friday golf deals anywhere right now, whilst I have also enjoyed testing the Stripe model from TaylorMade.

Finally, my colleague Dave Usher can attest to the Legato performance and he told me he couldn't believe they are 44% off at the moment.

Save 30% ($30) Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond (24-Pack): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most underrated golf balls on the market. In testing, it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance coupled with its Black Friday pricing makes the Z-Star Diamond a brilliant value for money golf ball deal. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review

Bag

Next up, you’re going to need to find the best golf bag to put your clubs in. There are different avenues to go down here, as stand bags, cart bags, pencil bags and, if you really need to take as much gear as possible onto the course, staff bags.

Realistically, the first two options are the most common and, in my opinion, the best stand bags are the way to go because they are simple to use, comfortable, usually lightweight, and offer flexibility to carry or put them on a cart.

Speaking of which, cart bags are bulkier and tend to have more pockets for all your golf gear as well, so have a think about what you prioritize here. Once again, I've included three options below, two stand models and a cart bag from three top-notch brands, all of which feature noticeable discounts.

DMD

Technology in golf has come on leaps and bounds over the years and one area specifically which has proven popular is distance measuring devices. The best rangefinders, watches and GPS devices allow us to make sure we know what clubs to hit, how far away hazards are, and can help take the guess work out of a shot.

In recent years, they have become increasingly sophisticated in their offerings, but even the more affordable options will typically give yardages to the front, middle and back of the green. Given the popularity of this category, I have therefore found a lot of deals on DMDs with the three below being a few of the best, especially the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift model.

Save $50 Garmin Approach S12 Watch: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed, albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. It comes at the lowest price in the Garmin range and you can get even more value right now with a modest 25% off at the moment. Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

Shoes

During the swing, the only part of you touching the ground are your feet, so it makes sense to get a high-quality pair of shoes to help you maintain grip, stability, and use the ground properly for more swing efficiency.

There are a couple of options here too. Spikeless golf shoes are brilliant in the summer and are comfortable to wear off the golf course. Alternatively, you can go for spiked shoes - often soft cleats in modern shoes - that provide a bit more traction and are a bit more traditional when you think of an archetypal golf shoe.

Additionally, it is worth saying that I would recommend always going for a waterproof model. Golf is an outdoor sport and, if you get caught in the rain, it's imperative you have footwear that will keep your feet dry.

Save $52.48 adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $47.52 at Amazon A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build-quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Polo shirt

Next up we have polo shirts, which have actually developed a fair amount over the years. Gone are the days of thick polyester, with new performance fabrics and technologies now featuring in the polo shirt construction.

You may ask why this is, but it's simply because a modern golf polo shirt has to do more.

The best polo shirts give a lot of mobility so the athletic movement of the golf swing is not compromised, whilst they also sit comfortably. A good model will also be lightweight, breathable on those hot days, and even help in terms of wicking sweat, blocking UV rays, and maybe even anti-odor technology.

Finally, they need to look good so, given all of this, I have picked out two brands I love at the moment, B.Draddy and Sun Day Red, both of which have sales on their respective sites.

B.Draddy 30% off sitewide: at B.Draddy The B.Draddy website has 30% off sitewide at the moment, and that includes some high-quality polo shirts like the Liam and Cool Colt models. I tested a lot of the gear from the brand recently and I can attest how good the performance is, especially the Cashmere apparel in particular!

Sun Day Red 50% off select styles: at Sun Day Red If you know me, you know how much of a fan of Sun Day Red gear I am. I've been testing it out for a while now, from the top of the range rain jacket to the Osprey shoes, which I use more off the course as I do on. The polos are high quality as well and you can get 50% off select styles on the SDR website at the moment for Black Friday.

Rain Jacket

Earlier, I mentioned the importance of a waterproof golf shoe, and the same can be said in making sure you have one of the best rain jackets in your bag as well.

Not only do the top models keep the rain and wind at bay, but they are usually lightweight, easy to pack and put in your bag, work well with other layers and I actually think a lot of brands have upped their game aesthetically in golf waterproofs.

No longer are they just black, with the discounted Puma and Peter Millar models below showing this nicely.

Save $50 Peter Millar Shield Rain Shell Jacket: was $200 now $150 at PGA TOUR Superstore Constructed with a 2.5 layer performance fabric, you get seam-sealed waterproof and windproof protection, and I think it does pretty well keeping the core warm as well. This fabric is also incredibly lightweight and has a lot of stretch to it so your swing is never compromised.

Tees

Finally, we have golf tees, a crucial bit of golf gear to make sure you start every single hole off the right way, unless you're an unreal player and don't need tees...

But most of us do so I've included a link to 100 tees from Pride Sports, a brand synonymous with high-quality golf tees that last.