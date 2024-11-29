We Rated These 9 Products 5 Stars, And They All Have Sublime Black Friday Discounts

Happy Black Friday! Here at Golf Monthly we've hunkered down at our HQ scouring the internet to find the best value golf bargains for our readers to complete their Christmas gift buying crusades, or simply if they want to treat themselves.

There are a lot of deals out there, most of which we've added to our best Black Friday Golf deals hub, but in this piece I've decided to narrow it down to some of our favorite products - the few that have been awarded the elusive five star rating by our dedicated reviews team.

We test hundreds of different pieces of golf kit, gear and accessories throughout a calendar year with only ten, on average, earning five stars out of five. We review all the best clubs, from the best golf drivers to the best putters, from the best golf rangefinders to best golf balls - we've seen all there is to see.

But for now, here's some of our favorite products on sale so far this sale season...

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | $10 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98 The most popular golf ball on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and DP World Tour is on offer at PGA Tour Superstore, and we'd recommend stocking up whilst the offer is still live. The 2023 version of the Pro V1 has added consistency to the long whilst maintaining incredible feel and touch around the greens. A great Christmas present for a loved one... or yourself! Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

Callaway Golf XR Complete Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $1,499.99 Now $1,200 For those starting golf for the first time, I'd recommend buying a full set of clubs. This will save you so much time and energy filling out a bag of clubs which can be both time consuming and very expensive. Take the stress out of the experience and invest in a set of clubs which will tick every box - the Callaway XR set is the best option for that. Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review

ECCO Street 720 Gore-tex Waterproof Golf Shoe | $30 off at Amazon

Was $219.95 Now $189.43 If you're after comfort, there is no better shoe on the market than ECCO's Street 720 shoe. At Golf Monthly, we value shoes that can be worn on and off the course - when you purchase, you're essentially buying two pairs of shoes for the price of one. Our tester Dan has told me he shot his best ever round whilst wearing this before partaking in a karaoke competition hours later, which he tells me is the best endorsement he could give. I'll leave the karaoke but fully endorse the shoes - they're fantastic. Read our full Ecco Street 720 Golf Shoe Review

Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoe | Up to 33% off on Amazon

Was $200 Now $133.15 If you've kept up with our Black Friday content, particularly our best Black Friday golf deals hub, you'll likely have seen us promoted this deal throughout the week. It's such a good deal that I'm going to do it again here - the Tour 360s are premium, thoughtful, comfortable and look great. They're one of the most iconic shoes in golf and are now available at a superb price. Read our full Adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review

Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe | Up to 57% on Amazon

Was $184.35 Now $79.99 Here is another shoe you can wear on and off the course - Nike have dipped into the casual look on the golf course with the Air Pegasus '89 shoe, arguably their most versatile golf shoe ever. They're durable and waterproof, whilst provided great grip throughout the golf swing - a few of the many reasons they were given five stars in our review. Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe Review

Garmin Approach S42 | 33% off at PGA Superstore

Was $299.99 Now $199.98 If you prefer smartwatches over rangefinders, the Garmin Approach S42 is one of the best golf GPS watches on the market. The display is incredibly clear and despite the numerous apps and features, the watch remains super easy to use. Like some of the shoes above, this watch can be worn on and off the course, a massive green tick when we review these devices! Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder | 15% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $297 A unique rangefinder that our tester Joel awarded the elusive five star rating, the CaddyTalk Cube provides a 'wow' factor that not many rangefinders do. Accuracy is ten out of ten, with a premium caddy case a nice touch also. With the CaddyTalk Cube, you’re able to shoot your ball from where you are and then the pin - the Cube then calculates and displays the right distance, a feature unlike any we've seen from other rangefinders. Read our full CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder Review

Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder | 40% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $359.99 The SL3 from Voice Caddie combines a laser rangefinder with GPS functionality, providing a preview of green contours and slopes in addition to the fast and accurate yardage shooting. On drizzly, foggy days, or when you hit a very wayward shot, you can’t always shoot the pin, so having the GPS feature can be invaluable. Read our full Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder Review

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 20% off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $23.99 If you're a fan of fun and rather addictive putting aids, the PuttOUT Pressure Putt aid is the one for you. It helps you practice your pace control, with the aim to gauge your speed perfectly for the ball to remain on the small silver target - if not, the ball will return to your feet. It's as infuriating as it is fun, the type of aid you can spend hours using without even realizing. Read our full PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review