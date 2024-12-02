I Thought This Was A Scam - But It’s Not! One Of My Top Three Drivers Of The Past Five Years Is Nearly Half Price!

Every once in a while a real unicorn of a club comes along that seems to stand the test of time and creates an almost cult-like following. This year the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood seems to have all the hallmarks of being such a club, but I have found an absolutely unbelievable deal on another one from a little while back this Cyber Monday…

The TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver is available from the PGA Tour Superstore for a massive 43% off, which in real money terms is a saving of over $200!

Was $529.99 Now $299.98

One of the most forgiving drivers of the past five years is available at a massive discount of 43%. Incredibly easy to launch, and still one of the best-looking drivers out there to my eye, this represents tremendous value for money.

I cannot even begin to tell you how much I liked this driver for the two seasons I personally gamed it. Producing an incredible combination of ball speed, feel, and launch, wrapped up in one of the most forgiving heads I have ever tried, I can't recommend this deal strongly enough. The impact feel is a hugely satisfying one with a somewhat robust, dull thud being apparent, as opposed to a tinnier, hollow feeling that many drivers produce.

Dispersion is another real plus point of the TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver, with even some pretty severe mishits being extremely flattered by the very stable, high MOI head. It is also one of the easier to launch drivers I have tested of the years, and it manages to produce that launch without and massively excessive spin which makes it accessible to a very broad spectrum of players.

Visually, I am not sure if TaylorMade has ever produced a better driver. I just love the combination of the light grey banner strip and the carbon crown, while the blue accents make the rest of the head pop beautifully. Shaping-wise, it is excellent, with the 460cc head framing the ball beautifully, and this is one of the squarest sitting drivers around in the playing position.

Played by the likes of Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods just three or four years ago, potentially still one of the best drivers in the game today is available for under $300.

While some might be wary of heading 4 years back in time to pick up a driver, I can assure you nothing I have tested since has produced any more ball speed, and if you need any further convincing, there are still a number of Sim and Sim2 drivers in play on the PGA Tour week-to-week.

I genuinely think this might be the best driver deal I have seen in any of the shopping events I’ve been involved with. If you are in need of a premium driver that offers launch, and forgiveness in abundance, then this is a deal not to miss!