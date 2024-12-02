I Thought This Was A Scam - But It’s Not! One Of My Top Three Drivers Of The Past Five Years Is Nearly Half Price!
Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson has found an unbelievable deal on the TaylorMade Sim2 Max at PGA Tour Superstore…
Every once in a while a real unicorn of a club comes along that seems to stand the test of time and creates an almost cult-like following. This year the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood seems to have all the hallmarks of being such a club, but I have found an absolutely unbelievable deal on another one from a little while back this Cyber Monday…
A photo posted by on
The TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver is available from the PGA Tour Superstore for a massive 43% off, which in real money terms is a saving of over $200!
TaylorMade Sim2 Max Driver | 43% Off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $529.99 Now $299.98
One of the most forgiving drivers of the past five years is available at a massive discount of 43%. Incredibly easy to launch, and still one of the best-looking drivers out there to my eye, this represents tremendous value for money.
Read our full TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver review
I cannot even begin to tell you how much I liked this driver for the two seasons I personally gamed it. Producing an incredible combination of ball speed, feel, and launch, wrapped up in one of the most forgiving heads I have ever tried, I can't recommend this deal strongly enough. The impact feel is a hugely satisfying one with a somewhat robust, dull thud being apparent, as opposed to a tinnier, hollow feeling that many drivers produce.
Dispersion is another real plus point of the TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver, with even some pretty severe mishits being extremely flattered by the very stable, high MOI head. It is also one of the easier to launch drivers I have tested of the years, and it manages to produce that launch without and massively excessive spin which makes it accessible to a very broad spectrum of players.
Visually, I am not sure if TaylorMade has ever produced a better driver. I just love the combination of the light grey banner strip and the carbon crown, while the blue accents make the rest of the head pop beautifully. Shaping-wise, it is excellent, with the 460cc head framing the ball beautifully, and this is one of the squarest sitting drivers around in the playing position.
Played by the likes of Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods just three or four years ago, potentially still one of the best drivers in the game today is available for under $300.
While some might be wary of heading 4 years back in time to pick up a driver, I can assure you nothing I have tested since has produced any more ball speed, and if you need any further convincing, there are still a number of Sim and Sim2 drivers in play on the PGA Tour week-to-week.
I genuinely think this might be the best driver deal I have seen in any of the shopping events I’ve been involved with. If you are in need of a premium driver that offers launch, and forgiveness in abundance, then this is a deal not to miss!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
