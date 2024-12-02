If I Could Get A Complete Golf Outfit For Cyber Monday, This Is What I Would Get

We've had plenty of Black Friday sales coverage here at Golf Monthly over the past week but as Thanksgiving week passes and the turkey leftovers slowly disappear, we turn our attention to the golf sales of Cyber Monday as retailers battle to gain consumers attention in the final headline shopping event before Christmas.

We have a ton of club, gadget and golf bags deals over on our Cyber Monday golf deals hubs so I've set myself the challenge of putting together the perfect golf outfit solely from sale items.

I'll put myself in the shoes, no pun intended, of a golfer preparing for a big round of golf and looking to create the ideal outfit to mark the event - nothing too controversial or flashy but smart and fashionable instead. I'm also going to attempt to pick clothes that can be worn both on and off the course so you get the most bang for your buck.

For more apparel advice, we have plenty of reviews and buying guides for some of the most popular clothing categories for you to check out, including the best golf polo shirts, best golf rain jackets, best golf shoes and more.

Galvin Green Ames Golf Rain Jacket | 10% off and free Galvin Green Hat with purchase at Carl's Golfland

Now $363.99 I'll begin with the Galvin Green Ames rain jacket which we tested at the beginning of fall. Given we're in the winter months, it's not a bad idea to get yourself a quality rain jacket for the inevitable rain showers heading our way. Our tester Joel Tadman described this jacket as the 'gold standard' of golf waterproofs and now on Cyber Monday you get 10% off when adding it to your cart, and a free hat with it as well! Read our full Galvin Green Ames Waterproof Jacket Review

Adidas Ultimate365 Anorak | $42 off at Carl's Golfland

Was $101.99 Now $59.99 This anorak has a half zip closure and a bungee drawcord to adjust the hood. It's also made with up to 70% recycled materials, meaning your purchase has a less harmful impact on the planet thanks to the fact it uses less virgin polyester. Obviously the saving of $42 is worth mentioning as well!

VINEYARD VINES Palmero Dot Polo | 51% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $110 Now $44.91 There are loads of shirts on sale and with so much choice I thought I'd it would be hard for me to pick one. That was until I saw a massive 51% off this lovely sky blue polo shirt from Vineyard Vines, and then use the SAVE20 code for an even further discount as well, taking it from $110 to around $45?? This was too good to pass up for such a lovely polo from a quality brand.

Johnnie-O Cross Country PREP-FORMANCE Pant | 25% off at PGA Superstore

Was $135 Now $100.98 Again, plenty of choice when it comes to golf pants, but I went with the PREP-PERFORMANCE pants from Johnnie-O for a number of reasons. Firstly, these are my go-to pants, mainly because they can be worn easily on and off the course. Secondly, they're available on sale in a range of colors including the tan/cream pictured here, slate grey, navy and more.

Adidas Reversible Web Belt | 50% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $50 Now $25 I really like reversible belts. They're like the new trend of casual golf shoes, essentially meaning you've bought two pairs of shoes - one for the golf course and one for day-to-day use, whether that be to the gym, the bar or a family function. For $25, in my eyes, you're getting two colored belts to match with different outfits. 50% off the price makes it even more appealing. It's available in three main colors, black, grey and navy.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G golf shoes | 30% off at Nike

Was $150 Now $105 Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G has been an instant classic in the golf shoe space. The integrated traction pattern on the outsole offers good grip in dry conditions and the waterproof upper will protect you in any wet conditions. Right now you can get 30% off with the code CYBER on this shoe making it just over $100. Read our full Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G review

TaylorMade Golf MLH TP Flex Glove | 15% off at Amazon

Was $19.99 Now $16.99 And finally... we can't complete the outfit without a trusty, premium glove from the sale racks. I've used TaylorMade gloves for years and the TP Flex is one of my favorites, mainly due to the comfort and durability it provides. A lot of leather gloves rip up after a few rounds, but this glove surprised me with how long it lasts. We gave it a five star rating when we reviewed it earlier this year so we recommend you stock up ahead of the new golf season whilst it has 15% knocked off the price over on Amazon. Read our full TaylorMade Golf MLH TP Flex Glove Review