I Believe Scottie Scheffler’s $10 Training Grip Is Crucial To His Generational Ball Striking, And Here’s Where To Get One…
Forget new drivers, irons, or golf balls this Black Friday weekend, PGA Professional Joe Ferguson explains why this could be the best $10 you EVER spend on your golf…
It only takes a cursory glance at any statistics website to realize Scottie Scheffler’s ball-striking prowess (and more importantly consistency) is a step ahead of anyone in the game and it has been this way for the better part of three years now. Players such as Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau are clearly incredibly impressive, but the stats don’t lie, Scheffler is a level above all of them from tee to green.
Scottie's Training Grip | Only $9.99
This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
Scheffler possesses a somewhat idiosyncratic golf swing and footwork that always draws attention on broadcasts and social media, but coupled with his obvious exceptional talent, I believe that the diligence with which he approaches the fundamentals of setup has a huge influence on the remarkable consistency of his otherwise unorthodox method, and he has said as much himself.
Over the past few seasons, I have become fascinated by his generational levels of consistency, and have consumed as much Scheffler content as humanly possible which has led me to the conclusion that simplicity, basic fundamentals, and repetition are what Scheffler prioritizes above all else, and nowhere is that more evident than in his grip.
If you ever get the chance to look in Scheffler’s golf bag during any range session, be it warm-up or practice, you will without fail see two 7 irons in his bag, and attached to one of those 7-irons will be a molded rubber training grip that he begins EVERY session with. He simply refuses to undertake a single practice session or warm-up without using it. In fact, this club is so important to the world number one, that at the 2024 USPGA Championship, it was the very first club he plucked from of the bag for his extremely limited warm-up after being released from jail! If that doesn’t tell you how important it is to him, I don’t know what will?
I would advise anyone to carefully watch Scheffler the next time they see him on the TV coverage, and observe just how meticulous he is when he places his hands on the grip of the club when taking his address. It is genuinely remarkable and highlights to me that he prioritizes this element of pre-swing more than any of his peers that I have seen at least, and when the person prioritizing something others aren’t is the best… well that suggests to me there is something to it!
The golf grip is literally our only point of contact with the club, and with a degree of open or closing of the clubface being huge in golf, having consistency in that area is absolutely imperative in my (and Scottie’s) opinion.
A post shared by GolfBetterTucson.com (@golfbettertucson)
A photo posted by on
As a long-time PGA Professional, I would absolutely implore you to get hold of one of these grips this Black Friday weekend, take it to your local Pro Shop have it installed on something similar to Scheffler like a 7-iron, and begin to implement it consistently within all of your warm-ups and practice sessions. With so many things that can and do go wrong within the golf swing, eliminating a variable such as the grip is both easy to do and will reap huge rewards in terms of consistency.
If you can just implement five or ten minutes of work with the training grip at the beginning of every practice session or warm-up, you will begin to significantly improve the consistency of your hand placement and as such your clubface control. You can even use this grip to improve from the comfort of your own living room by simply gripping and re-gripping while watching TV. Just reinforcing your hands' memory of where they should sit on the grip can have potentially huge knock-on effects for your golf game.
This Black Friday weekend, I've seen some brilliant deals out there on this style of training grip, and I genuinely believe if you are serious about improving your golf game, this is a must-buy. If it so crucial to the world number one, then surely we can learn from that?
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
-
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published
-
I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday
Putting mat expert Sam De'Ath breaks down some of the best models on offer this Black Friday that he has recently tested
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published
-
I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday
Putting mat expert Sam De'Ath breaks down some of the best models on offer this Black Friday that he has recently tested
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
In Costco's Black Friday Golf Sale, There Is A Golf Simulator Deal Not To Be Missed
Costco members can bag excellent deals this Black Friday, including one on a simulator that currently has a discount of $3,000!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
This Will Sell Out: The Cobra Darkspeed Driver Has Dropped To An Ultra-Low Price This Black Friday
Golf Monthly Driver expert Joe Ferguson has spotted the extremely popular Cobra Darkspeed family on offer at PGA Tour Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Act Fast FootJoy Fans… I Can’t Believe This Golf Shoe Has Over 50% Off
At this incredible price, female golfers can't go wrong with this sporty looking golf shoe that delivers impressive performance too!
By Alison Root Published
-
I Already Have A Custom Fit Putter But I Simply Have To Buy This On Black Friday
Last year I had a £2000 putter fitting with Ping's Tour fitting team, but after seeing this deal think I am switching to a new flatstick
By David Usher Published
-
We Rated These 9 Products 5 Stars, And They All Have Sublime Black Friday Discounts
I've searched the internet high and wide to find the best deals on some of our favorite five star reviewed products...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Get Wet! One Of Our Favorite Waterproof Jackets Has 25% Off
It's worth investing in a decent waterproof jacket and this one from adidas is at a great price
By Alison Root Published