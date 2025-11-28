These 9 Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2026 So Now Is The Best Time To Grab A Black Friday Deal
With new models to come from big brands in 2026, we have spotted some noticeable deals on 2025 models right now.
Conor Keenan
As Golf Monthly driver tester, my testing and reviewing for the next crop of 2026 drivers has already begun. Yes, I'm lucky enough to have some of the unreleased models for next year, but that's as much as I'm allowed to tell you!
- Amazon: Black Friday sale has hundreds of discounts
- PGA TOUR Superstore: 100's of discounts in Black Friday sale
- Scottsdale Golf: Gigantic Black November sale now live
With these drivers in my possession, I now know exactly which drivers will be replaced going into next year. With the Black Friday sales now in full swing, I've had a look to see which of the best golf drivers of 2025 have discounts, and I'm happy to say there are plenty. I won't go through all of them, instead choosing what I think are the nine best deals I've seen thus far.
As we head through Friday, into the weekend and eventually into Cyber Monday, more and more deals will be dropping. The team at Golf Monthly will be across everything, updating our Black Friday Live Blog with all the latest and greatest discounts.
After testing it earlier this year, I gave the TaylorMade Qi35 an extremely high rating in my review, with its sleek aesthetic being one of the main areas for praise. I also found that the clubhead's healthy, rounded footprint inspires serious confidence at address, while the ball speed performance during testing was simply exceptional.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
The Max is a more forgiving version of the regular Qi35 and thus is one of the best golf drivers for mid-handicappers. It's a genuine improvement on last year's Qi10 - with stability and forgiveness remaining, this model adds a lower spin profile and a premium aesthetic. It is arguably the best driver currently available in the high-MOI category.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Max Driver Review
Tailored for high-quality ball strikers, the Qi35 LS features a neat, pear-shaped profile that offers excellent workability. It delivers a fast, low-spinning flight for maximum distance, though it is less forgiving for those who struggle with consistent center contact and thus more suited to skilled players as one of the best low spin drivers.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 LS Driver Review
Coming in slightly cheaper than the Qi35 family is the Elyte family from Callaway. Delivering a slightly lower spin profile than rival standard models, the standard model is a fantastic all-around performer that combines this speed with impressive forgiveness and a solid feel, making it suitable for a wide range of golfers.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review
A new model for 2025, the Elyte X offers exceptional forgiveness and easy launch. With a premium finish and robust feel, it should be a serious consideration for players needing extra help off the tee.
Read our full Callaway Elyte X Driver Review
In the low-spin driver category, this is arguably as good as it gets. While the launch monitor data is impressive on its own during my testing, the marriage of significantly enhanced forgiveness and genuine workability is what truly elevates this club to the status of a future classic. Right now, you can secure this performance with an excellent $120 off.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver Review
Save $120 right now on what another contender for the best low-spin driver of 2025. It marries impressive launch monitor data during our testing with a surprising level of forgiveness and workability, creating a club that is destined to become a classic - especially when you factor in the adjustability of the FutureFit33 hosel.
Read our full Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-K Driver Review
The DS-ADAPT MAX-D delivers virtually everything you could desire from a driver designed with the mid-to-high handicapper in mind. Notably, it stands out as one of the most effective options available for those who struggle with a right miss, as there won't be many, if any, more draw-biased drivers on the market this season. It's without doubt one of the best drivers for slicers.
Read our full Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-D Driver Review
With top-drawer acoustics and feel, the Black Ops 0311 was a pleasure to test. The design is equally impressive, sporting a new multi-material glossy crown. Although it was a touch slower in ball speed than some competitors from our 2025 testing, it delivers an excellent overall performance at an affordable price.
Read our full PXG Black Ops Driver Review
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
