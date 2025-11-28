These 9 Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2026 So Now Is The Best Time To Grab A Black Friday Deal

As Golf Monthly driver tester, my testing and reviewing for the next crop of 2026 drivers has already begun. Yes, I'm lucky enough to have some of the unreleased models for next year, but that's as much as I'm allowed to tell you!

With these drivers in my possession, I now know exactly which drivers will be replaced going into next year. With the Black Friday sales now in full swing, I've had a look to see which of the best golf drivers of 2025 have discounts, and I'm happy to say there are plenty. I won't go through all of them, instead choosing what I think are the nine best deals I've seen thus far.

As we head through Friday, into the weekend and eventually into Cyber Monday, more and more deals will be dropping. The team at Golf Monthly will be across everything, updating our Black Friday Live Blog with all the latest and greatest discounts.

Save $100.01 TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: was $599.99 now $499.98 at Amazon After testing it earlier this year, I gave the TaylorMade Qi35 an extremely high rating in my review, with its sleek aesthetic being one of the main areas for praise. I also found that the clubhead's healthy, rounded footprint inspires serious confidence at address, while the ball speed performance during testing was simply exceptional. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

Save $100.01 TaylorMade Qi35 LS Driver: was $649.99 now $549.98 at Amazon Tailored for high-quality ball strikers, the Qi35 LS features a neat, pear-shaped profile that offers excellent workability. It delivers a fast, low-spinning flight for maximum distance, though it is less forgiving for those who struggle with consistent center contact and thus more suited to skilled players as one of the best low spin drivers. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 LS Driver Review