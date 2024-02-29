L.A.B. Golf DF3 Putter Review

Don’t confuse L.A.B. Golf with L.A. Golf – they are not the same brand, although they both sell putters. The L.A.B. Golf DF3 mallet, in which the initials stand for Directed Force, is smaller and sleeker than the original DF while still encompassing the shape. Officials say it’s forgiving and stable, and “fully automatic” – meaning it feels as if it’s guiding itself on the correct path on the way back and through. That’s because of the manufacturer's patented "Lie Angle Balance" technology which creates true zero-torque putters that stay square by themselves. The company promises that this putter will naturally return to square at impact without any need for you to manipulate it.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The head is rather unique when comparing it against the best putters, even the leading larger mallet putters. It’s a center-shafted, flat-bottom model in which the shaft connects right behind the front flange and directly into an oddly shaped ring that’s hollow in the middle. That hole is referred to as a “Gimme Getter” as it’s a golf ball-shaped cutout designed to scoop a ball when you press it onto the ball.

You can get this in a stock or custom model – with the latter, you can choose from standard-length or counterbalanced models in eight different colors, with a wide range of grip and upgraded shaft options. And you can also choose from 33 different alignment markings, as well as standard, heavy, or light head weights. For added measure, you can get an ArmLock or Broomstick version, as well.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

We tested a custom model with eight sole weights, black head with two white alignment stripes, a black Accra graphite shaft that’s logo-free at address position, and an oversized soft white pistol grip. To the company’s point, the DF3 felt as if it had a mind of its own: Just hold it lightly, aim, start your backstroke, and let gravity take over. The head looks huge, especially for those who typically use blades. Despite the size, the head was not a visual distraction in any way. In fact, we were extremely impressed with how easy it was to control putt speed. Putts within three feet felt like near-automatic, which really enhanced our confidence.

And it was surprisingly easy to get a quick feel from those over 20 feet. Plus, the alignment was pretty spot on. Of course there will be some degree of adjustment to anyone not accustomed to the shape. Off-center hits from the heel and toe somehow still made it really close to the target, making us believers in the promise of forgiveness - in fact, it's one of the most forgiving putters we've tried. All throughout, putts sounded rather solid and felt stable. The sheer size of the head no doubt enhances the forgiveness while the grooves on the face to a good job of dampening the sound.

With prices starting at $449, this putter doesn't come cheap. But the concept behind the technology is sound and with the traction the brand is gaining on tour, by not only helping iffy putters like Adam Scott and Lucas Glover, as well as other major champions like Phil Mickelson, there's enough of a reason to at least give them a try.