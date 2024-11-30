Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch

When it comes to devices on the golf course, individuals are truly spoilt for choice, with the best golf rangefinders and golf GPS' designed to provide you with clear and accurate yardages.

However, if you are looking for a product that not only performs exceptionally on the golf course, but also off it, it maybe worth investing in a watch and, right now on Amazon, a number of Apple Watches are available with great discounts.

Apple Watch Series 10 | 18% off at Amazon

Was $399 Now $329 The newest Apple Watch is now $70 off, with the Series 10 18% off this Black Friday weekend. Featuring 18-hours of battery life, it has a 1.96" OLED screen and is water-resistant to 50 metres.

Apple Watch Series 9 | 30% off at Amazon

Was $399 Now $279.99 Crammed with useful features, the Series 9 even offers the ability to take an ECG anytime! Providing plenty of value for money, it is now 30% off and under $280!

The models in question are the Series 10, Series 9, Ultra and the SE 2, with all four receiving sizeable reductions. What's more, as you can tell from our friends at Tech Radar, all are held in high regard.

As we know, there are a number of excellent golf apps available for Apple Watch and, from testing, we know that when fully set-up it can help your golf game. For example, there's both the Shot Scope and the Arccos Caddie app, which can track all of your golf shots on the course to provide information on all aspects of your game.

Importantly, the functionality of the Apple Watch is superb as, not only can it be used on the golf course but, due to the ability to pair it with your iPhone, you get full access to social media, emails and many, many more aspects!

(Image credit: Future)

Aesthetically, the Apple Watch possesses a low-profile and sleek watch face design, with the models featuring a subtle aesthetic that wouldn’t be out of place in the office.

One final point is the display which, in testing, was ultra-clear. Having honed its expertise in touch-screen phones over decades, the Apple Watch features the same flawless display and crisp detail that you’d also expect from an iPhone. Large display, vibrant colors and fantastic brightness make the Apple Watch the chosen GPS watch device for golf if clarity of display is key to you.

Along with the Apple Watch deals above, there are still plenty of offers available this Black Friday weekend, with the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore and Amazon reducing their prices on various products.