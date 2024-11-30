Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch
Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced
When it comes to devices on the golf course, individuals are truly spoilt for choice, with the best golf rangefinders and golf GPS' designed to provide you with clear and accurate yardages.
However, if you are looking for a product that not only performs exceptionally on the golf course, but also off it, it maybe worth investing in a watch and, right now on Amazon, a number of Apple Watches are available with great discounts.
Apple Watch Series 10 | 18% off at Amazon
Was $399 Now $329
The newest Apple Watch is now $70 off, with the Series 10 18% off this Black Friday weekend. Featuring 18-hours of battery life, it has a 1.96" OLED screen and is water-resistant to 50 metres.
Apple Watch Series 9 | 30% off at Amazon
Was $399 Now $279.99
Crammed with useful features, the Series 9 even offers the ability to take an ECG anytime! Providing plenty of value for money, it is now 30% off and under $280!
Apple Watch Ultra | 16% off at Amazon
Was $449.95 Now $379.99
Providing users with a large display, the Ultra provides a big and bulky design and 36 hours of battery life. Along with the Ultra, the Ultra 2 is also reduced by 10%.
Apple Watch SE 2 | 40% off at Amazon
Was $249 Now $149
We've found a magnitude of deals on the SE 2 and, right now, you can grab 40% off at Amazon. Along with this offer, there's 33% off the Starlight Sportband version and 32% off the Lake Green Sport model.
The models in question are the Series 10, Series 9, Ultra and the SE 2, with all four receiving sizeable reductions. What's more, as you can tell from our friends at Tech Radar, all are held in high regard.
As we know, there are a number of excellent golf apps available for Apple Watch and, from testing, we know that when fully set-up it can help your golf game. For example, there's both the Shot Scope and the Arccos Caddie app, which can track all of your golf shots on the course to provide information on all aspects of your game.
Importantly, the functionality of the Apple Watch is superb as, not only can it be used on the golf course but, due to the ability to pair it with your iPhone, you get full access to social media, emails and many, many more aspects!
Aesthetically, the Apple Watch possesses a low-profile and sleek watch face design, with the models featuring a subtle aesthetic that wouldn’t be out of place in the office.
One final point is the display which, in testing, was ultra-clear. Having honed its expertise in touch-screen phones over decades, the Apple Watch features the same flawless display and crisp detail that you’d also expect from an iPhone. Large display, vibrant colors and fantastic brightness make the Apple Watch the chosen GPS watch device for golf if clarity of display is key to you.
Along with the Apple Watch deals above, there are still plenty of offers available this Black Friday weekend, with the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore and Amazon reducing their prices on various products.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Ryggs Johnston Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
Ryggs Johnston had a hugely successful college career before turning pro, originally joining the PGA Tour Americas before earning his DP World Tour card – here are 15 things to know about the US star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Patrick Reed Sets Sights On Ryder Cup Return
Patrick Reed is desperate to reprise his role as Captain America as he sets his sights on a Ryder Cup return at Bethpage Black in 2025
By Paul Higham Published
-
These Deals Are So Good! Here Are The 5 Products We Are Buying On Black Friday Weekend
From golf shoes to headcovers, to jackets and clubs, here's the Golf Monthly team's favorite Black Friday Deals we've actually bought
By Dan Parker Published
-
I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Miss Out! Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Is Now Under £100
On Black Friday weekend, we've found that one of our favorite cheap rangefinders is under triple figures!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Believe Scottie Scheffler’s $10 Training Grip Is Crucial To His Generational Ball Striking, And Here’s Where To Get One…
Forget new drivers, irons, or golf balls this Black Friday weekend, PGA Professional Joe Ferguson explains why this could be the best $10 you EVER spend on your golf…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published
-
I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday
Putting mat expert Sam De'Ath breaks down some of the best models on offer this Black Friday that he has recently tested
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Test Golf Shoes For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Golf Shoe Deals This Black Friday Weekend
Yes, it's a silly job, but here are the best five golf shoe deals this Black Friday weekend from someone who knows a thing or two about a golf shoe.
By Dan Parker Published