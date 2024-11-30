Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch

Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced

The Apple Watch on a wrist
(Image credit: Future)
Matt Cradock
By
published

When it comes to devices on the golf course, individuals are truly spoilt for choice, with the best golf rangefinders and golf GPS' designed to provide you with clear and accurate yardages.

However, if you are looking for a product that not only performs exceptionally on the golf course, but also off it, it maybe worth investing in a watch and, right now on Amazon, a number of Apple Watches are available with great discounts.

Apple Watch Series 10 | 18% off at AmazonWas $399 Now $329

Apple Watch Series 10 | 18% off at Amazon
Was $399 Now $329

The newest Apple Watch is now $70 off, with the Series 10 18% off this Black Friday weekend. Featuring 18-hours of battery life, it has a 1.96" OLED screen and is water-resistant to 50 metres.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9 | 30% off at AmazonWas $399 Now $279.99

Apple Watch Series 9 | 30% off at Amazon
Was $399 Now $279.99

Crammed with useful features, the Series 9 even offers the ability to take an ECG anytime! Providing plenty of value for money, it is now 30% off and under $280!

View Deal
Apple Watch Ultra | 16% off at AmazonWas $449.95 Now $379.99

Apple Watch Ultra | 16% off at Amazon
Was $449.95 Now $379.99

Providing users with a large display, the Ultra provides a big and bulky design and 36 hours of battery life. Along with the Ultra, the Ultra 2 is also reduced by 10%.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 2 | 40% off at AmazonWas $249 Now $149

Apple Watch SE 2 | 40% off at Amazon
Was $249 Now $149

We've found a magnitude of deals on the SE 2 and, right now, you can grab 40% off at Amazon. Along with this offer, there's 33% off the Starlight Sportband version and 32% off the Lake Green Sport model.

View Deal

The models in question are the Series 10, Series 9, Ultra and the SE 2, with all four receiving sizeable reductions. What's more, as you can tell from our friends at Tech Radar, all are held in high regard.

As we know, there are a number of excellent golf apps available for Apple Watch and, from testing, we know that when fully set-up it can help your golf game. For example, there's both the Shot Scope and the Arccos Caddie app, which can track all of your golf shots on the course to provide information on all aspects of your game.

Importantly, the functionality of the Apple Watch is superb as, not only can it be used on the golf course but, due to the ability to pair it with your iPhone, you get full access to social media, emails and many, many more aspects!

golfshot app on apple watch

(Image credit: Future)

Aesthetically, the Apple Watch possesses a low-profile and sleek watch face design, with the models featuring a subtle aesthetic that wouldn’t be out of place in the office.

One final point is the display which, in testing, was ultra-clear. Having honed its expertise in touch-screen phones over decades, the Apple Watch features the same flawless display and crisp detail that you’d also expect from an iPhone. Large display, vibrant colors and fantastic brightness make the Apple Watch the chosen GPS watch device for golf if clarity of display is key to you.

Along with the Apple Watch deals above, there are still plenty of offers available this Black Friday weekend, with the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore and Amazon reducing their prices on various products.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸