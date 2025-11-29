These 5 Star Golf Shoes Are About To Be Replaced In 2026. Grab Them On Black Friday Weekend Before They're Gone!

This trusted 5-star pick is sticking around for one last Black Friday bargain window. Get them before they're gone

Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe
Black Friday weekend is here, and so far we've been inundated with hundreds of great deals across clubs, balls, tech and more. Personally, I've been on the lookout for deals on some of my favorite shoes I've tested over the years, especially those in the spikeless category.

Naturally, I was excited to see that one of my favorite models, the Drive Pro SL got significantly reduced over the period.

Under Armour UA Drive Pro Spikeless
Save 40% ($60)
Under Armour UA Drive Pro Spikeless: was $150 now $90 at Amazon

In testing, the Drive Pro Spikeless delivered exceptional comfort and stability thanks to its Swing Support System technology. Plus, the lightweight build of the shoe made for a comfortable walk on course. If you're looking for a spikeless shoe that delivers superb performance then look no further. But be quick the discount won't last and it's set to be replaced in January by the Under Armour Clone.

Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review here

View Deal
Dan Parker
Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.

Dan's current What's In The Bag:

Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III

