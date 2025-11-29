These 5 Star Golf Shoes Are About To Be Replaced In 2026. Grab Them On Black Friday Weekend Before They're Gone!
This trusted 5-star pick is sticking around for one last Black Friday bargain window. Get them before they're gone
Sonny Evans
Black Friday weekend is here, and so far we've been inundated with hundreds of great deals across clubs, balls, tech and more. Personally, I've been on the lookout for deals on some of my favorite shoes I've tested over the years, especially those in the spikeless category.
Naturally, I was excited to see that one of my favorite models, the Drive Pro SL got significantly reduced over the period.
In testing, the Drive Pro Spikeless delivered exceptional comfort and stability thanks to its Swing Support System technology. Plus, the lightweight build of the shoe made for a comfortable walk on course. If you're looking for a spikeless shoe that delivers superb performance then look no further. But be quick the discount won't last and it's set to be replaced in January by the Under Armour Clone.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review here
There's no doubt in my mind that the Drive Pro is one of the best spikeless shoes I've ever tested. The new HOVR midsole (part of the S3 system) creates a perfect balance of comfort and stability throughout the swing. The outsole is superb too, offering the perfect level of traction and grip when walking and through the swing. For the performance-driven golfer out there, this is the sort of spikeless shoe you want to invest in to really get the most from your golf swing.
The sale is covering three colorways and, last time I checked, there are still plenty of sizes available, including the wide variant.
With my ear to the ground on new shoe releases for next year, I already know that this shoe is due to be replaced by the new Under Armour Clone (which we spotted Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen wearing on Tour) in January next year. I can't say anything else about the new Clone other than its name, but it does mean Under Armour is running this sale to clear the way for the new model. So, hurry and grab yourself a 5-star shoe at an unbelievable price while you can.
