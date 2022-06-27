Cuater The Ringer Golf Shoes Review
We test out Jon Rahm's Cuater golf shoes, The Ringer's, out on the golf course.
Cuater has absolutely smashed it out of the park with these shoes because the combination of the athletic style, comfort, feel and waterproofing makes The Ringer one of my favorite golf shoes currently on the market. The breathability could be worked on a bit and this is the aspect that stops the five-star rating, but these are very close to being the perfect golf shoe.
-
+
Absolutely love the look of these shoes
-
+
Very comfortable
-
+
Feet felt very snug
-
-
The cocooned feel hinders breathability somewhat
Cuater The Ringer Golf Shoes Review
I have been lucky enough to test a lot of golf shoes over the past year and I can easily say the Cuater Ringer shoes are one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab), and one of my favorites, on the market right now. A model worn by Jon Rahm (opens in new tab) and Sam Burns (opens in new tab) on the PGA Tour, the Ringer's are very comfortable indeed thanks to the Sweet Spot Cushioning System which felt soft and springy as well as supportive. Ultimately the fit is snug, the interior is very soft and I really enjoyed the cushioning too. When putting my foot into the shoe for the first time, I knew immediately I wasn't going to have any issues with uncomfortable rubbing or blisters, and the fit was secure from heel to toe.
I had actually been having issues with plantar fasciitis (opens in new tab) recently which has made walking tough sometimes, which makes testing golf shoes in particular tricky. But these shoes really cushioned my feet well, especially towards the arch and heel of my feet so if you get pain in these areas, I cannot recommend these shoes enough.
I love how the shoes look. From just about every angle they give a really modern, trainer-like aesthetic without being over the top. The athletic design is really simple and it doesn’t display the flash that many casual-style golf shoes (opens in new tab) do. Additionally Cuater hasn't felt the need to plaster it's name all over it either, which is a big bug-bear of mine. Instead there is just a small logo toward the heel of the shoe in the form of a triangle. The shoes come in white, navy and black and all three look great, whilst the style of the shoe works well with shorts just as well as pants.
My testing (opens in new tab) also revealed the quality of the stability and grip on offer as well. Thanks to changing weather conditions of the United Kingdom, I was able to test these aspects in dry and wet weather and the shoes performed well. When swinging my feet do tend to move around a lot so I need my shoes to lock in a touch and not allow me to slip, and this never occurred once, even in wetter, more slippery conditions. The shoes feature Softspikes Pivix cleats which locked into the grass, as did the sole design in the form of Cuater's triangle logos.
Of course any modern golf shoe should probably be waterproof as well, and The Ringer's are thanks to the outsole material.
In testing the only aspect of the shoe which I think can be improved is the breathability. According to Cuater the interior parts of the shoe (black), and the upper portion of the outsole are made from a breathable mesh that is designed to keep the feet from feeling overheated. But as comfortable (opens in new tab) as the shoes were, I did think the breathability was lacking a touch and my feet did feel quite hot nearer to the end of the round.
I also felt like the mesh parts of the shoe were a little bit harder to clean than other parts, but you could probably say this about a lot of golf shoes so this was only a minor thought of mine.
Overall, this is a top quality offering that will be a huge favorite of many golfers and a worthy competitor to the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) out there. The shoes look great in all three colors, the comfort is second to none and the stability is as solid as it needs to be. Price wise they do come at the top-ish end of the spectrum but we think on the whole the shoes are worth it because of the performance on offer. Traditionalists may want to go for the Cuater Legend golf shoe (opens in new tab) but for those wanting a more modern design, the Ringer is definitely a model to consider.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
