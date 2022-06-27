Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cuater The Ringer Golf Shoes Review

I have been lucky enough to test a lot of golf shoes over the past year and I can easily say the Cuater Ringer shoes are one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab), and one of my favorites, on the market right now. A model worn by Jon Rahm (opens in new tab) and Sam Burns (opens in new tab) on the PGA Tour, the Ringer's are very comfortable indeed thanks to the Sweet Spot Cushioning System which felt soft and springy as well as supportive. Ultimately the fit is snug, the interior is very soft and I really enjoyed the cushioning too. When putting my foot into the shoe for the first time, I knew immediately I wasn't going to have any issues with uncomfortable rubbing or blisters, and the fit was secure from heel to toe.

I had actually been having issues with plantar fasciitis (opens in new tab) recently which has made walking tough sometimes, which makes testing golf shoes in particular tricky. But these shoes really cushioned my feet well, especially towards the arch and heel of my feet so if you get pain in these areas, I cannot recommend these shoes enough.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I love how the shoes look. From just about every angle they give a really modern, trainer-like aesthetic without being over the top. The athletic design is really simple and it doesn’t display the flash that many casual-style golf shoes (opens in new tab) do. Additionally Cuater hasn't felt the need to plaster it's name all over it either, which is a big bug-bear of mine. Instead there is just a small logo toward the heel of the shoe in the form of a triangle. The shoes come in white, navy and black and all three look great, whilst the style of the shoe works well with shorts just as well as pants.

My testing (opens in new tab) also revealed the quality of the stability and grip on offer as well. Thanks to changing weather conditions of the United Kingdom, I was able to test these aspects in dry and wet weather and the shoes performed well. When swinging my feet do tend to move around a lot so I need my shoes to lock in a touch and not allow me to slip, and this never occurred once, even in wetter, more slippery conditions. The shoes feature Softspikes Pivix cleats which locked into the grass, as did the sole design in the form of Cuater's triangle logos.

Of course any modern golf shoe should probably be waterproof as well, and The Ringer's are thanks to the outsole material.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In testing the only aspect of the shoe which I think can be improved is the breathability. According to Cuater the interior parts of the shoe (black), and the upper portion of the outsole are made from a breathable mesh that is designed to keep the feet from feeling overheated. But as comfortable (opens in new tab) as the shoes were, I did think the breathability was lacking a touch and my feet did feel quite hot nearer to the end of the round.

I also felt like the mesh parts of the shoe were a little bit harder to clean than other parts, but you could probably say this about a lot of golf shoes so this was only a minor thought of mine.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Overall, this is a top quality offering that will be a huge favorite of many golfers and a worthy competitor to the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) out there. The shoes look great in all three colors, the comfort is second to none and the stability is as solid as it needs to be. Price wise they do come at the top-ish end of the spectrum but we think on the whole the shoes are worth it because of the performance on offer. Traditionalists may want to go for the Cuater Legend golf shoe (opens in new tab) but for those wanting a more modern design, the Ringer is definitely a model to consider.