Cyber Monday Is Over, But Here Are 10 Excellent Golf Deals Still Live

So then, the Thanksgiving leftovers have all been eaten, the family arguments have subsided and both the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have all ended - or have they?

Most of them have, yes, but not all. Despite us now being past the biggest shopping event of the years, companies are still battling for both your attention and your hard earned dollars ahead of Christmas, so let's make those dollars go a bit further than normal, shall we?

If you're like me, you were maybe too busy to get any shopping done over the weekend and are now scraping around to find the remaining discounts. The good news is I've found a bunch of golf deals still live, and they're good ones, too! In this piece I've picked 10 of my favorites picks of sales still live, from the best golf irons to the best golf simulators and pretty much everything in between.

Save $30.05 FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe: was $170 now $139.95 at Amazon One of the most comfortable golf shoes you can buy keeps it's chunky discount from sales weekend. The Quantum is a triumph in comfort on the golf course and is perfect for players who suffer from foot fatigue while walking. he soft, premium upper adds to the all round comfort and the versatile outsole means that it can be worn both on and off the golf course. Read our full FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe Review

Save $120 Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon One of the best drivers of 2025 is available for just under $500. The Elyte is one of the best Callaway drivers of recent years, combining stable spin rates with excellent forgiveness and a wonderful, powerful feel which makes it a great option for a very wide range of golfers. Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review

Save $199.01 Cobra Darkspeed Iron: was $699 now $499.99 at Amazon An excellent all-round distance iron. The Darkspeed is a high-performing club that is packed with distance, good feel and an eye-catching dark finish. Golf Monthly writer Dave Usher switched the Cobra Darkspeed irons 18 months ago and hasn't looked back since, loving the performance on offer. He says they are "an ideal iron for a mid-handicap player who needs a bit more forgiveness and distance", and I don't disagree! Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review

Save $50 Odyssey Ai-One #7 S Putter: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Golf Galaxy Sam Burns, who has five victories on the circuit, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2025 PGA Tour season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. So he is the best putter on the Tour, and you can get his model of choice here, reduced by $50! The putter of choice for Sam Burns, the #1 putter on the PGA TOUR for the 2025 season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. It's part of the impressive Odyssey Ai-One family that features a wide range of options for buyers, particularly if you aren't a fan of a mallet putter and prefer to use one of the best blade putters instead.

Save 30% ($30) Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond (24-Pack): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This is, in my opinion, the best premium golf ball deal I've seen all year. We loved the Z-Star Diamond balls during testing, witnessing brilliant spin control with both iron and wedge in hand. The new, innovative dimple pattern also made this ball perform consistently well in windy conditions which is particularly good for me as a golfer who plays a lot in windy conditions. Safe to say, I may have bought a few boxes - and you should too! Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.

Save $500 Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor: was $4,999 now $4,499 at Amazon Looking for the perfect indoor golfing setup for the winter? The R50 is your one-stop shop as an affordable launch monitor and simulator that has all the features and accuracy of a device twice the price. It is simple to set up and use, the display is detailed and clear, the data accurate and simulator experience near faultless. Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review