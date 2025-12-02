Cyber Monday Is Over, But Here Are 10 Excellent Golf Deals Still Live
Cyber Monday has come and gone, but discounts are still available on these 10 golf products
So then, the Thanksgiving leftovers have all been eaten, the family arguments have subsided and both the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have all ended - or have they?
Most of them have, yes, but not all. Despite us now being past the biggest shopping event of the years, companies are still battling for both your attention and your hard earned dollars ahead of Christmas, so let's make those dollars go a bit further than normal, shall we?
If you're like me, you were maybe too busy to get any shopping done over the weekend and are now scraping around to find the remaining discounts. The good news is I've found a bunch of golf deals still live, and they're good ones, too! In this piece I've picked 10 of my favorites picks of sales still live, from the best golf irons to the best golf simulators and pretty much everything in between.
The best golf ball on the market maintains a small but welcome discount even after Cyber Monday. As part of their 'Holiday Pack', Titleist have reduced the price of the ever popular Pro V1 balls by $10. This discount is also available for the Pro V1x and Pro V1x Left Dash balls as well. It's where we get balls of this quality on sale, so when they're reduced we always encourage readers to make the most of it.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review
The S2G shoes from adidas have featured regularly throughout our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage for two main reasons - firstly, they're one of the best spikeless golf shoes you can and, secondly, they're one of the best budget golf shoes you can buy courtesy of these holiday season discounts. They're comfortable, grippy and stylish enough to be worn both on and off the course.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
One of the most comfortable golf shoes you can buy keeps it's chunky discount from sales weekend. The Quantum is a triumph in comfort on the golf course and is perfect for players who suffer from foot fatigue while walking. he soft, premium upper adds to the all round comfort and the versatile outsole means that it can be worn both on and off the golf course.
Read our full FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe Review
One of the best drivers of 2025 is available for just under $500. The Elyte is one of the best Callaway drivers of recent years, combining stable spin rates with excellent forgiveness and a wonderful, powerful feel which makes it a great option for a very wide range of golfers.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review
An excellent all-round distance iron. The Darkspeed is a high-performing club that is packed with distance, good feel and an eye-catching dark finish.
Golf Monthly writer Dave Usher switched the Cobra Darkspeed irons 18 months ago and hasn't looked back since, loving the performance on offer. He says they are "an ideal iron for a mid-handicap player who needs a bit more forgiveness and distance", and I don't disagree!
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Sam Burns, who has five victories on the circuit, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2025 PGA Tour season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. So he is the best putter on the Tour, and you can get his model of choice here, reduced by $50!
The putter of choice for Sam Burns, the #1 putter on the PGA TOUR for the 2025 season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. It's part of the impressive Odyssey Ai-One family that features a wide range of options for buyers, particularly if you aren't a fan of a mallet putter and prefer to use one of the best blade putters instead.
This is, in my opinion, the best premium golf ball deal I've seen all year. We loved the Z-Star Diamond balls during testing, witnessing brilliant spin control with both iron and wedge in hand. The new, innovative dimple pattern also made this ball perform consistently well in windy conditions which is particularly good for me as a golfer who plays a lot in windy conditions. Safe to say, I may have bought a few boxes - and you should too!
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.
The Tour V6 Shift is a few years old now but still remains one of the most popular lasers in golf, and for good reason. It reviewed very well, with Deputy Editor Joel Tadman noting its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. It's on sale, albeit not as low as it was on Black Friday, but it's still a very reasonable price for one of the best golf rangefinders.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
The S12 is one of the best value golf watches, delivering accurate yardages and a slick aesthteic for a very reasonable price. It's the cheapest of Garmin's Golf Watch range and one of the most popular buys on the Black Friday sales. Pleasingly, it remains on sale!
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Looking for the perfect indoor golfing setup for the winter? The R50 is your one-stop shop as an affordable launch monitor and simulator that has all the features and accuracy of a device twice the price. It is simple to set up and use, the display is detailed and clear, the data accurate and simulator experience near faultless.
Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
