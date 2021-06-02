Heading away on a golf trip? A good travel cover is essential to keep your clubs safe, here are the best options you can buy

Best Golf Travel Bags

A quality travel bag is a must-have for the globetrotting golfer.

Your clubs are your prized possessions and taking them away with you can always be a risk, so keep that risk as low as possible with these bags.

With travel bags, there are several things to consider. First things first they have to be strong and able to deal with the trials and tribulations of travel in planes, trains and automobiles. Strong materials, padding, and excellent construction are all vital here.

Additionally manoeuvrability is a huge benefit too because awkward travel bags make everything more difficult. Ones that move easily with strong wheels are hugely important.

We also think it is good for travel bags to be easy to identify because you never know what can happen in an airport in terms of people accidentally taking your luggage or clubs.

So acknowledging all of this below are some of the best golf travel bags currently on the market.

Finally we also recommend taking a look at some of our other guides too, such as the best golf luggage, best golf bags, and the best golf tops.

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover

The superbly-innovative ClubGlider from Sun Mountain will be your best friend when on a golf trip, featuring an integrated leg set that retracts easily and supports all the weight of the bag for easy wheeling on all surfaces.

There’s plenty of room for your clubs and belongings and it is made from durable ‘ballistic-style’ nylon heavy padding to protect your clubs. There are a few different choices in this excellent range with the Glider Pro being a larger option.

Ping Rolling Travel Cover

This rugged, abrasion-resistant travel bag will keep your clubs safe no matter what size your golf bag. It features an outside pocket and six handles to ensure that it’s easy to carry when getting in and out of vehicles.

It has a strong polypropylene base with wheels for easy mobility and it is fitted with interlocking skid rails to help it roll smoothly over curbs. You also get a bag to store it and it folds down very small. If you want a matching Ping golf bag inside, check out the best Ping golf bags on the market right now.

Titleist Players Travel Cover

Featuring two premium skate wheels and a large carry handle, this Titleist travel cover is very functional and a safe home for your clubs. It features plenty of internal and external storage and is made with a a durable construction and premium metal hardware to ensure it lasts a long time.

Also take a look at our best Titleist golf bags guide if you want to see the top models in the current range.

TaylorMade Performance Travel Cover

The best golf travel bags can be simple – take this plain black TaylorMade travel cover for example. It features lots of room, padding, quality wheels, multiple handles and buckle straps.

It comes with a durable, skid resistant PVC base material for added durability and has a full wrap around zipper for easy access to your clubs and belongings.

Ogio Golf Alpha Travel Cover

This roomy option can store your shoes, clothes, balls and still have space left over for a souvenir or two.

It boasts external and internal compression straps to reduce club movement and dense foam around club heads for added protection and structure.

The Skid plate on the bottom protects from abrasion protection and the D-shaped opening makes it easy to get your clubs in and out.

It’s an impressive option that offers good value for money.

Bag Boy Freestyle Travel Cover

This padded Bag Boy travel cover has plenty of room for your clubs and belongings and a six-wheel base system allows for easy upright rolling and tilted smooth rolling. It features plenty of handles for simple manoeuvring and comes in three colors – what’s there not to like?

Mizuno Golf- CG Last Large Pro Travel Cover Bag

Coming in the traditional Mizuno blue, this large travel bag is a favourite amongst Mizuno pros and is almost guaranteed to keep your clubs safe and sound.

It comes with a stiff arm for extra security as well as plenty of reinforcement, space, pockets and handles. There’s a smaller option available too if you’ve just got a stand bag and that is $70 cheaper.

Callaway Clubhouse Golf Travel Cover

The Callaway Clubhouse travel cover has all the functionality and room you need whilst transporting your clubs around the country and wider world. Buckle straps add security for your clubs and a reinforced wheel base ensures sturdy and reliable wheeling on all surfaces.

If you are a fan of Callaway also take a look at our best Callaway golf bags guide too.

Ogio Golf- Straight Jacket Travel Bag

Ogio is one of the world’s best golf bag manufacturers so you can be sure that this will serve you well on your travels. It comes with large wheels, an external pocket, multiple handles and buckle straps for added security.

If you love the brand, you might want to consider choosing some from our best Ogio golf bags guide.

Sun Mountain Kube Travel Cover

We’re big fans of the Kube – hence why we included it in our Editor’s Choice awards and Tech 50 lists in 2020.

It’s an excellent innovation that not only serves its main purpose of protecting your clubs well in transit, but also allows you to collapse it down to a neat size smaller than the average cabin bag (23 x 33 x 38cms) when not in use via its clever foldaway system.

Sun Mountain make many fantastic products, especially when it comes to bags which is why we created a best Sun Mountain golf bags guide too.

Cobra Golf- Crown Rolling Club Bag

Keep your clubs safe in Cobra’s Crown Rolling Club Bag, coming with a large main compartment with two-way zip, oversize wheels, and multiple top and front grab/carry handles.

It is made from a durable heather material and the extra buckle straps keep your clubs nice and snug. External pockets add extra room and an ID card holder help for identification purposes.

Wilson Staff Wheeled Travel Cover

This Wilson Staff bag comes with three handles as well as a large extra external pocket and another mesh pocket for functionality. It comes with a reinforced base with in-line skate wheels and two buckle straps to ensure your bag is nice and secure inside. It’s also very good value.

Inesis Golf Rolling Travel Bag

A lot of us might not want to spend hundreds on looking after our clubs and this is a small fraction of the price of others on the market.

This value option has two rear wheels and a thick and reinforced wall at clubhead level for extra protection. Neoprene carry handles and straps make it easy to shift while there are two plastic-coated rails and four protective studs on the part in contact with the ground for protection and durability.

You can store it vertically too. In truth, it ticks a lot of boxes for the price.

Big Max Dri Lite Travel Bag

This water resistant option is packed with features that make travelling with your clubs simple.

It boasts two shoe bags, upright loading, internal bag fix and protection from the elements. The two practical external shoe compartments offer enough space for your shoes or other accessories you like to travel with.

Thanks to the practical skateboard wheels, the travel cover can be easily pulled through the airport. The entire bottom of the bag is reinforced – giving particularly good protection for your golf gear.

Bag Boy T-460 Travel Cover

This Bag Boy cover is plenty functional with multiple handles, an easy-access lockable zip department, smooth rolling wheels and reinforced corners for added sturdiness.

There’s also an external pocket for things like shoes and it’s made with weather and tear resistant premium 600D nylon. Superb value too.