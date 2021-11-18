Half Price Golf Monthly Subscriptions In Our Black Friday Sale

There are plenty of great Black Friday golf deals available already and here is another one as Golf Monthly subscriptions are now half price!

| HALF PRICE Golf Monthly magazine subscription | HALF PRICE Looking for the perfect Christmas present for the golfer in your life? Or just want to treat yourself? Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks.

Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.

Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game.

Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.

The latest issue of Golf Monthly features cover star Nick Dougherty's masterclass as the former tour star and Sky Sports pundit shares his favourite tips to help you shoot lower scores.

It's also packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE 52-page 2022 Travel supplement!

- DEAL: Half price Golf Monthly magazine subscriptions

T&Cs:

Offer closes 9.59 am 30th November 2021. Offer is available to new print & digital subscribers only.