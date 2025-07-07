With Nearly $700 Off This SkyTrak Launch Monitor, Amazon Prime Day Has Started With A Bang

Big shopping events are obviously a great time to buy that piece of golf equipment you've been craving but just haven't pulled the trigger on yet. Whether it's one of the best golf drivers that has stared at you every time you enter your local golf store, one of the best golf bags you've been promising yourself for a while or even something smaller like a hat, polo or pullover.

No matter what you've been eyeing up, chances are now is the time to buy thanks to the discounts available this week. Our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub page has you sorted for pretty much everything and anything golf related that has hit the sale racks, but one particular item caught my eye - and this is before Prime Day has even officially begun!

One of the best golf launch monitors has nearly $700 slashed off the price! $700!

Although it is a couple of years old now, the SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor remains one of our favorite models to date, receiving a spot on our Editor's Choice Awards List in 2023 as a testament to how much we loved it during testing.

Originally priced at just shy of $3000, the SkyTrak+ would not have been considered one of the best cheap launch monitors, a sub-category of a market that has grown massively in recent years as players look for more affordable methods to improve their practice. However, with Amazon's hefty discount, you can now get one of the top launch monitors with all the bells and whistles you could want for a far more affordable price - you could even use the $700 saved to kit yourself out with a indoor golf facility of some kind.

It sounds weird to say given it's a lot of money, but even when the SkyTrak+ was released with an RRP of $3000, we still thought that was pretty good value for money after we completed our testing. This was for a number of reasons - It offered additional club data points to the previous model, including crucial metrics like path and face angle to help users understand their swing more. It also applied proprietary machine-learning algorithms to the data for even greater accuracy, making it comparable with pretty much any competing model out there.

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor in action with an iPad during testing (Image credit: Future)

The display on the monitor itself was excellent, but when paired with a smartphone or tablet it reached an entirely new level. The SkyTrak+ software, when synced with a tablet or computer, allows for the user to play upwards of 100,000 golf courses virtually, making those monotonous range sessions more interactive and purposeful. Alongside playing virtual courses, there are various wedge tests and skills assessments that allow you to hit specific distances under pressure, emulating what it is like playing on a golf course by not hitting the same club or shot multiple times in a row. Not only does this put the monitor up there with the best golf launch monitors, it's also in the conversation as one of the best golf simulators

Although the full simulator capabilities are behind a paywall ranging in price depending on the plan, it still represents excellent value - especially considering the $700 you're already saving on Prime Day.

