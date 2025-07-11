I'm A Rangefinder Guy But These Prime Day Golf Watch Deals Might Be Good Enough To Make Me Reconsider

I will come right out and say it, out on the golf course I love my Garmin Z30 rangefinder, and use it during every round. It not only enhances my golf, by helping me get yardages dialed in quickly, but also my overall enjoyment of the game. To my own detriment I zap the flag most of the time and go flag hunting. Going for the flag and hitting it close makes the game fun right? Well I am well aware that it might not be the best thing for my golf...

Sometimes knowing the distance to the middle of the green and playing conservatively is the way to go. Playing boring golf will lead to better scores. As such I'm being tempted to grab one of the best golf watches because several of the top models we have tested are on offer at the moment.

For example the Voice Caddie T9, which scored an impressive review, is currently discounted by 46% to a bargain $189.97, alongside its T11 Pro sibling, which also has an attractive reduction. Additionally we have a couple of Garmin models with modest discounts as well. Alongside these discounts, I also like the fact pretty much all of these watches look great and work on and off the course from a functionality standpoint too, so there is added value.

Save $160.02 Voice Caddie T9 Golf Watch: was $349.99 now $189.97 at Amazon The Voice Caddie T9 received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Joel Tadman, who said, "The T9 redefines what the best smartwatches for golf can do. With slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, it has all the tools presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package." The T9 is available in Black or Gray colorway, but the Black has the best discount. Read our full Voice Caddie T9 Golf Watch Review.

Save $70 Voice Caddie T11 Pro Watch: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The T11 Pro is another top-scoring golf watch from Voice Caddie. Its headline feature is the super OLED touchscreen display, which provides excellent visibility in any lighting conditions. In his review, Dan Parker summed up the T11 Pro, by saying, "It's one of the brightest, most feature-packed GPS golf watches on the market, and it comes with every golf tracking feature under the sun." Dan did note that if you're after a simpler golf watch, then it's best to look away from the T11 Pro, with the Garmin S12 being a good option below. Read our full Voice Caddie 11 Pro Watch Review.

Save $55.01 Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch: was $499.99 now $444.98 at Amazon Garmin are renowned for making the best smartwatches on the market. Its golf offerings are just as good, and the Garmin Approach S62 is seldom discounted. In our review, it scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5-stars and offered loads of exciting functionality. Joel Tadman summed up his review by saying, "The Garmin Approach S62 is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place. It’s unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around." Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

