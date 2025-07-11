I'm Sick Of Seeing Plastic Tees On The Golf Course So I'm Snapping Up These $8 Bamboo Ones At Amazon - they're durable and enviro-friendly

As someone who takes a vested interest in the environment there are several things on the golf course that grind my gears - littering is number one because it has to be the stupidest, laziest thing someone can do anywhere, let alone one a golf course. The other main thing is seeing plastic tees everywhere, just sitting on the ground when we could all easily use bamboo ones which degrade environmentally. Even wooden ones would be better!

This is why I have written this piece because we can all get a set of 120 bamboo tees for as little as eight dollars. Usually ten bucks, you are saving 20% here at Amazon, and you're doing your bit for the environment.

Champkey Premium Bamboo Golf Tees: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon We've actually used a number of products from Champkey, including a hitting mat, swing trainer and other aids. The quality is always good when you consider the value price the products usually come in at, and the same is true for these Bamboo tees. I particularly liked the blue lines on the side of the tee which acted as a kind of marking system for how high or low to tee the ball up. I believe you can also get them without the lines though. Finally what is great is it's a pack of 120 so it will last you a while and is only eight bucks.

Sustainability in golf is such a big issue in 2025 and it is something we all need to be aware of, and we all need to do our bit. Sharing a car to the course is simple and the gear we use can be more sustainable as well, chiefly moving away from plastic tees to bamboo ones. As a fast-growing grass, bamboo is an easily replenishable resource. In fact, bamboo is the fastest growing plant on the entire planet so this is limiting your impact on the environment, and there is no trade-off in performance either. From my experience bamboo tees are actually stronger and more durable than plastic and wooden tees as well so they last longer, with the Champkey ones above very difficult to break. I certainly couldn't do it easily in my hands. But when they do break, they biodegrade which limits your carbon footprint. As such I am confident saying bamboo tees are the best golf tees you can get right now.

