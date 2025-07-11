Charley Hull Issues Health Update After Evian Championship Withdrawal

Charley Hull says she's "feeling a lot better" after her health scare at the Evian Championship which saw her leave the course on a stretcher.

Hull collapsed twice at the Evian Championship and was then driven away on a stretcher on a cart amid worrying scenes at the fourth women's Major of the year.

The 29-year-old has been struggling with a virus but still managed to battle through 12 holes, which she played in one under par, before illness got the better of her.

After collapsing twice on the fourth tee box, Hull then needed medical assistance and was forced to withdraw from the event.

Although it was a huge blow in her latest attempt to win a first Major, Hull is at least recovering and took to Instagram to post a welcome update on her health.

"Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for," Hull wrote. "Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated.

"Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament."

If there are no further issues then Hull will at least get time to rest and recover ahead of the fifth and final Major of the season - the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl.

It's been a disappointing return in the Majors for Hull this year, with a missed cut at the Chevron Championship in the first big event of 2025.

Hull did manage successive T12 finishes at the US Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship, so may not be too far away from her best.

But now, again, the search for a maiden Major title goes down to the Women's Open, where Hull doesn't have the best record with just one top 10.

That was a runner-up finish just two years ago though so she'll again be among the favorites heading to Royal Porthcawl, hopefully fully recovered from this nasty health scare.