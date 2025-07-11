Move Over Prime Day! I've Found 9 Half-Price Bargains At PGA TOUR Superstore

Finding amazing women's golf deals during big sales like Amazon Prime Day can be tough with so much choice. It's a good problem to have, but it really takes time to find the best women’s golf clothes.

That's why I've done the digging for you. I've scoured PGA TOUR Superstore and found my top 9 favorite golf clothing deals, featuring some of the best golf skorts and best women’s golf shirts from leading brands. I've also made sure to select items with plenty of sizes still available.

Don’t miss out, and if you’re in the mood to continue shopping, our Prime Day Golf Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear,

FootJoy Women's Ottoman Full-Zip Hoodie: was $115 now $56.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore I’ve been really impressed with my full zip FootJoy hoodie, and now you can save 50%. Although white is not the most practical color, it’s so versatile and a perfect layer if there is a chill in the air. The fabric is stretchy for ease of movement and it has handy side pockets for accessories. Styling is athletic with thumb holes on the cuffs for added hand comfort - you can wear this hoodie for a number of activities.

Belyn Key Sabrina Contrast Trim Sleeveless Top: was $108 now $53.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore This sleeveless top from Belyn Key caught my attention because of its modern, yet elegant design with a navy trim on the armholes and sporty mandarin zipped collar standing out on all-over white. It’s made in a silky soft matte jersey fabric with UPF 50 sun protection to provide comfort. It’s described as semi fitted, so should suit most body types, and with a scooped hem - take your pick - it can be worn out or tucked in.

Belyn Key Color Block Faux Wrap Skirt: was $120 now $59.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore Pair this 16.5” skirt in navy/white with Belyn Key’s Sabrina contrast trim sleeveless top and you’ve got yourself a stunning outfit! I love the nautical look. It’s a pull-on style in four-way stretch fabric with UPF 50 sun protection, and the faux wrap is stitched down for wearability. It has front and back pockets for all your golfing essentials, built-in undershorts and is definitely a skirt that will travel well on or off the golf course.

Peter Millar Carner Skort: was $140 now $69.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore The quality of Peter Millar clothing is fantastic, and with a saving of 50%, this skort is a steal. Made in a super lightweight, sun protected stretch fabric with built-in shorts, it has two back pockets, including one for a golf ball and the other for a cell phone. It’s slightly shorter than average, coming in at 15”. I really like this light orange color, which is very popular this season and the neat looking waistband.

adidas Ultimate365 Jacquard Sleeveless Polo Shirt: at PGA TOUR Superstore You can always rely on adidas golf clothing, which is always fashion-forward, yet without compromising on performance. This sleeveless polo shirt is made from an Ottoman fabric, made in part with recycled materials and is highlighted with ribbed armholes and collar, and a printed pattern that adds an attractive splash of color. Sweat-wicking technology will help to keep you cool and comfortable. It’s a regular fit, and although it’s a fairly simply design, it does make a statement.

adidas Ultimate365 Printed Skort: was $80 now $39.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore This 16” skort does not have the same pattern as the adidas polo shirt, but nevertheless, it looks fresh and stylish in light blue and would look great with a plain white shirt. The fabric is soft and stretchy, it has a nice wide waistband with power-mesh lining, and plenty of pockets, two at the front and back. The undershorts also have a pocket. It’s a skort that will serve you well for summer seasons to come.

Original Penguin Veronica Sun Protection Quarter Zip: was $80 now $39.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore This sun protection quarter zip from Penguin in a gorgeous fuchsia color is actually a tennis shirt. But that’s the thing with sport fashion nowadays, it’s so interchangeable, and you could easily wear this for golf. It’s made in a lightweight single knit fabric and apart from blocking harmful UV rays, the long sleeves give your arms extra coverage. There’s also no need to worry about perspiration, as moisture wicking technology will help to kee you dry on the course.

Swing Control Women’s Quilted Vest: was $104 now $51.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore A vest is another useful layering item to have in your wardrobe at any time of year. This one from Swing Control is made in a soft yet durable quilted fabric and, of course, the sleeveless design gives you complete freedom of movement. It has a mandarin-style collar, zippered side pockets and the back is slightly longer for added protection. Fashionable and functional, the standout red will brighten up your game.