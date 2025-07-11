"Happy Learned How To Putt... Uh Oh" - For A Limited Time Only You Can Buy Happy Gilmore's Iconic Hockey Stick Putter At Callaway

Have you ever wanted to putt like Happy Gilmore? After he “learned how to putt”, of course, certainly not before! Well now you can, as to commemorate the release of the long awaited Happy Gilmore 2 movie on Netflix later this month, Odyssey are bringing everyone’s favorite movie golfer’s gear to life with a limited edition release of the hockey stick style putter.

While a hockey stick putter is obviously a gimmick, the involvement of Odyssey guarantees that the product will still actually function as a legitimate putter. As one of the leading brand’s in the field, Odyssey has continued to dominate as the number one putter on every major worldwide tour for over 25 years.

Odyssey Happy Gilmore 2 Putter: $499.99 at Callaway Golf Limited edition release of the same hockey stick style putter used by Happy Gilmore in the upcoming sequel. Combines the hockey stick style with modern putter technology, including the iconic White Hot face insert. The putter is at the pre-order phase at the moment and we think shipping will begin from the 25th July.

Odyssey has taken the concept of Gilmore’s hockey stick from the original movie and applied their best technologies to design good ol' Happy a new one. The putter that Gilmore uses in the new movie features a stainless steel head, a 21” Pistol grip as well as Odyssey’s legendary White Hot Urethane face insert. It also comes with a new Happy Gilmore 2-inspired sock headcover.

It does not conform to the rules of golf, however, so don’t rock up with it to your Sunday medal!

(Image credit: Future)

Golf Monthly team member Johnny Percival has already put this unique putter through its paces. His verdict? “The 44 inch shaft certainly takes some getting used to, and thanks to the extra weight it's certainly one of the more unique putting experiences you're likely to encounter. The feel is relatively subdued, and while finding the sweet spot isn't particularly straightforward, thankfully the extreme heel to toe length means you're always going to find at least a slither off the middle of the face. While it may not be the most user friendly putters, it's certainly one of the coolest.”

So this putter is unlikely to transform your performance on the greens but it is going to bring a lot of smiles to you and your playing partners.

Will we see this putter show up in a Major? Unlikely, although you can never rule anything out, especially with Bryson DeChambeau around. He’s probably already tested this bad boy.

Who is likely to buy it? First and foremost it’s a great collectors item and a fun thing to have in the bag. Pulling this out on the first green on a golfing holiday with your mates is guaranteed to grab everybody’s attention.

Fans of the movie, putter collectors, class clowns and golfers who don’t take things too seriously will love this limited edition putter.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Additionally, Callaway have released a limited edition golf ball to mark the release of the movie. Gilmore uses a Callaway Chrome Tour Ball in the Netflix movie, and the Happy Gilmore 2 Limited Edition Balls prominently feature popular visuals and quotes including the hockey jersey design, hockey sticks, along with iconic lines like “just tap it in” and “it’s all in the hips” to add some fun.

Both of these products will be available exclusively from today through July 25 online at CallawayGolf.com, GolfGalaxy.com, and DICKS.com, and instore at DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy locations, this limited-edition drop includes:

While two of the golf ball designs will be available broadly, DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy stores will carry a global-exclusive version featuring hockey sticks and Happy’s hockey jersey, only found at their stores.