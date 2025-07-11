My Favorite Tiger Woods Video Game Has A Heavy Discount On The Final Day Of Amazon Prime Day

Golf video games were in their prime during my formative years in the early to mid 2000s. Far too much of my childhood was sitting cross legged on my living room floor hitting bomb drives on each of the multiple Tiger Woods-themed EA Sports games.

Although I've grown up and can now longer sit cross legged on the floor, I still play a lot of sports video games. College Football 26 released this week, which should keep me busy for some time, but it's been a different sports game I've been playing a lot of since release in February.

I reviewed PGA TOUR 2K25 earlier this year and was really impressed - although it's not officially a 'Tiger Woods game', the 15-time major champ sports the front cover. It's my favorite golf game that I've played since the golden era of the 2000s and better, in my opinion at least, than their rival EA Sports PGA TOUR which was released a few years ago.

So why does this game stand out of the multiple golf games released in the last decade by both EA Sports and 2K Sports? When I play sports games I really value realism - a big part of these is having the licenses to use real life things in games, be that sports teams, venues or events. For the first time in a long time, a video game has all four major championships licensed as well as a full PGA TOUR season, meaning a realistic, immersive MyCareer experience.

It's also the strongest, most realistic gameplay in a golf game I've ever played. The new EvoSwing mechanic gives the game a new lease of life, complimenting the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick and provides a real challenge to those who seek it. Plenty of customization in terms of difficulty is available too, for those who want a fun arcade experience to those who like a true challenge like myself.

29 courses are included with the game at launch, most notably the PLAYERS course at TPC Sawgrass, the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

2K's new swing mechanics have now set the standard for golf gameplay, whilst a deep, well-thought out MyCareer experience coupled with plenty of licensing of both courses and tournaments means this game will have plenty of shelf life for both those who want to have fun and card a lot of birdies as well as the golf nut who wants to get lost in multiple seasons of pro golf.

