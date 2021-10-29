Best Black Friday Junior Golf Club Deals
Looking at purchasing some clubs for a young family member? Then check out these great junior golf club deals.
By Matt Cradock
Golf is one of the best games in the world and is also a superb way of meeting new friends and improving sociability.
It is also one of the safest games to play, making it perfect for young people to get involved in.
With that in mind, there are some cracking deals available right now, with some package sets costing less than a brand new pair of football boots or hockey stick.
Ahead of Black Friday, we've listed the best deals on offer right now, with some massive savings available.
US Deals
Aspire Golf Junior Set + Clubs WAS $187 | NOW $171.84 at Amazon
Specifically designed for kids, the Aspire has graphite shafts and specific head weights so that juniors can get the maximum amount of performance out of them.
Warrior Golf Junior Complete Set WAS $199.99 | NOW $127.49 at Rock Bottom Golf
Save over a third on this Warrior Set, which includes six clubs, as well as oversized heads for extreme forgiveness and increased likelihood of strike.
Nitro Golf Blaster Junior Golf Set WAS $69.97 | NOW $49.97 at Walmart
For under $50 this Golf Set is perfect for any 3-6 year old golfer. Featuring a golf bag, headcover and basic clubs, the Nitro is superb value for money for anyone who wants to start the game.
Alien Golf Junior Set WAS $229 | NOW $219 + PLUS use discount code HALLOWEEN for money off at Rock Bottom Golf
With a striking alien logo, this bag will appeal to most junior golfers, plus it offers superb value with a number of features included in this stylish bag.
Tour Edge HL-J Junior Complete Set WAS $159.99 | NOW $139.99 at Walmart
Tour Edge is used by a number of players on the professional circuit, with this complete junior set perfect for any junior interested in progressing in the game of golf.
UK Deals
Wilson Deep Red Junior 11-14 Package Set WAS £249 | NOW £218.90 at Online Golf
The Deep Red Junior is the perfect choice and combination for any junior wanting to get into the game. Featuring a driver, fairway wood, four irons, putter and a golf bag.
Ping Prodi G Junior Golf Driver WAS £230 | NOW £190 at Scottsdale Golf
The Ping Prodi G is built to the exact same specifics as the men's club, but at a fraction of the cost. Plus, if more than five Prodi G clubs are bought, then the junior is guaranteed a free resizing once they outgrow them.
Precise X7 Junior Complete Golf Set WAS £129.99 | NOW £99 at Amazon
Designed for 3-5 year olds, the X7 Set is great value for money at under £100, with the eye-catching colours and premium clubs lasting for a long time.
Ping Prodi G Junior Golf Fairway Wood WAS £120 | NOW £105 at Scottsdale Golf
The fairway wood version of the Prodi G Driver now has £15 off. The wood is specifically designed for junior golf with a 22-degree loft set up perfectly for the swing speed of a young player.
US Kids 3 Club Stand Bag WAS £100 | NOW £94.95 at Clickgolf
Measured at 39", the US Kids Bag is designed by US Kids Golf who are one of the leading experts in junior and kids' golf equipment.
