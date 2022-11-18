Want A Cheap Golf Simulator? This Model Has 25% Off On Black Friday

A golf simulator can set you back thousands these days but one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have spotted at the moment is this ExPutt Putting Simulator for 25% off. Now we have actually tested this product and right out of the box we were impressed. We were expecting it to take some time to fully setup but this wasn't the case Everything is packaged and labelled perfectly and the user manual (which is detailed but essential reading) makes things very straightforward.

Just roll out the mat, attach it to an HDMI port and position the high-speed camera, either on top of your TV or free standing via the tripod, to allow it to sync up with the mat.

Was £449.95 Now £336.99 The Exputt RG Putting Simulator is a fantastic and innovative piece of kit that offers incredible feedback on your stroke as well as stimulating you to work on your putting through a collection of challenges and stunning courses. As such, we think the 25% off discount right now makes it an awesome saving.

Once you’ve created an account you will most likely head to the Classic option and Practice category. This allows you to hit putts from any distance, with uphill or sidehill breaks, and whatever speed you want.

Then what makes this one of the best golf simulator (opens in new tab) designs out there is the amount of features and information on offer. You can adjust the hole size if you’re looking to get your kids into hitting a few putts and the overall feedback on any putt is off the charts. You can also get detail on your ball speed, launch direction, distance, putter path, impact angle and tempo with excellent visual feedback on your face and path. It should be mentioned this data is very accurate.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mark Townsend) (Image credit: Exputt) (Image credit: Exputt)

Also in the Classic section are the Play 9 and Challenge (where you get three putts at three different distances and are there marked accordingly) options. Here you might be hard pressed to look beyond the choice of tackling the Pebble Beach front nine courtesy of a grid system on each green.

Then you have Multi and Explorer choices. The Multi lets you compete against others around the world, and the Explorer allows you to select nine holes, all with different undulations, and you can pick the pin position and where you’re going to putt from. So you can give yourself some very funky putts.

Overall it's a particularly well-thought-out product that has improved greatly from its first incarnation and is now even more inclusive. You're actually thinking about your stroke and path and face angle in the space of a four-foot mat and it gets the competitive juices flowing, there's a huge amount to like about the Exputt.