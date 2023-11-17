Today Is Not Black Friday, But Here Are 29 Excellent Deals You Can Buy Right Now

No, today is not Black Friday but you could be forgiven for thinking it is because we have noticed several different retailers going live with literally thousands of deals, including plenty on golf equipment. Amazon, Scottsdale Golf, American Golf and others have clearly decided to get ahead of the rush next week and as a result I have looked to show you the best Black Friday golf deals a week early in this piece!

What is great about this is you can avoid the panic and rush of next week, and yet still get good deals because after I scoured through them all last night and this morning, the quality of product on offer is as good as I've ever seen. Callaway Paradym, TaylorMade Stealth2 and Cobra Aerojet ranges have good discounts, as do good bits of tech from Garmin and Rapsodo.

The quality of adidas shoe deal on Amazon is incredible right now because you can get flagship shoes like the ZG23, Tour 360 and Codechaos for as much as 70% off. And this isn't a case of Amazon trying to get rid of annoying sizes or colors. No there are plenty of models on offer for everyone. So without further ado let's show you the sales and my favorite 29 deals below.

Package Set Deals

Club Deals

Callaway Paradym Driver | $120 Off at Amazon

Was $599 Now $479 The standard Paradym driver gives a nice balance of power and forgiveness and is the best option for most golfers. You can save 120 bucks with this Black Friday deal. Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 17% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $499.98 The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, with more user-friendly looks compared to the Stealth broadening its appeal. In testing, we found the ball flight was more consistent, with that powerful feel still present. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver | 27% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $349.99 Cobra already make a range of premium drivers, with their newest model, the Aerojet, now under $400. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile at address. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review

Wilson Launchpad Driver | 57% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $149.99 You can get a simply unbelievable $200 off the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver right now which is a deal that is quite frankly hard to beat right now. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve hit this year, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee. Read our full Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver Review

Cleveland Launcher XL Iron Set | 41% off at Amazon

Was $899.99 Now $527.10 A user-friendly, consistent iron is now reduced by a mammoth $300, with this already affordable option an excellent choice for mid-to-high handicappers. It may not be super long, but it is consistent and during testing proved to be one of the more accurate irons we’ve tried in recent times. Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Iron Review

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $241.30 The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review

Golf Tech Deals

Precision Pro NX10 Rangefinder | 10% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $269.99 Solid, accurate, easy to use and cool, the NX10 is right up there when it comes to the best golf rangefinders. It performs in just about every way a good laser should and we love the customizable element on the side as well.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 41% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $294.99 The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor review

Alphard Club Booster V2 | Up to 11% off with Amazon

Was $899.90 Now $799.99 A unique, practical and altogether enjoyable piece of technology that successfully converts push carts into remote electric carts. While it has some quirky design features in places, there's no denying the performance is powerful and stable.

Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch | 30% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $244.99 Featuring slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, we found that the T9 has all the information you need to optimise your club selection and strategy. Along with the tech, it is slick, modern and lightweight and under $245 for a limited time only. Read our full Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off at Walmart

Was $299.99 Now $249.99 Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, the S42 is now $50 off, which is excellent value. Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

Shoe Deals

FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 29% off at Amazon

Was $169.95 Now $119.99 A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design for 2022 has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability. Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review

adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 66% off at Amazon

Was $200 Now $67.99 I couldn't quite believe this deal when I saw it. You can currently get the ZG23 shoe from adidas for as little as 70 dollars in select sizes and colors. New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing. Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $59.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. And yes, you read that number right, in select sizes and colors, you can get up to 67% off! Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

adidas Men's Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 60% off at Amazon

Was $150 Now $59.99 Available in multiple sizes and styles, you can pick up a pair of the best adidas golf shoes on the market for as low as $60! With sharp looks, they also have plenty of grip, making them perfect for both summer and winter conditions.

Cart Deals (US)

Bag Deals

Mizuno BR-D2 Carry Bag | 29% off at Amazon

Was $169.95 Now $119.99 If you are in the market for a pencil bag then this model, which is nearly half price, could seriously be the way to go. It still has a stand which is handy and we like how there are several different colors to choose from.

Mizuno K1-L0 Stand Bag | 35% off at Amazon

Was $229.95 Now $149.99 The Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag is extremely lightweight and comfortable while also offering good storage space. It’s best suited to the summer months when there’s less chance of heavy rain. Amazingly it has up to 35% off right now in select colors and it seems all of the colors are reduced significantly. Read our full Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag Review

Cobra Ultralight Pro Stand Bag | 30% off at Amazon

Was $225 Now $156.99 There is a lot to like about the Cobra Ultradry Pro stand bag, with its lightweight, well thought out design that can easily double as a cart bag too. Overall it is a very solid performer at a reasonable price made even better by the 29% off you can get right now.

Titleist Players 4 Plus Stand Bag | 34% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $265 Now $175 This premium stand bag offers the right level of storage space and number of pockets for most days out on the course. It will keep your kit safe and dry while being exceptionally lightweight for stress-free carrying.

Titleist Cart 14 Bag | 24% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $230 Now $175 At just 2.5kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market right now, which is seriously impressive given the amount of storage the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight offers.

Accessory Deals