Last Chance - Don't Miss A Shot From The FedEx Cup Playoffs and Ryder Cup With This Exclusive NordVPN Deal With 79% Off
79% off, an extra 4-Months free and a free $50 Amazon gift card makes this the perfect time to equip yourself with one of the best VPNs money can buy.
Following the dramatic victory for Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff over US Open champion J.J. Spaun, only two weeks of the FedEx Cup playoffs remain.
As the best in the world aim to hunt down World No.1 and current leader of the playoffs Scottie Scheffler, the chasing pack have one tournament left to jostle for position as one of the 30 qualifiers for the season finale - the Tour Championship at East Lake.
The culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs comes at a time in which many golf fans are away on vacation, meaning geo-blockers can prevent us catching all the drama of the end of the season - fear not though, as one of the best VPN networks have a sale that could well be of interest to you, albeit there is only one day left of it!
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are, you can access your streaming services and all the best golf coverage.
Our friends at TechRadar have crowned NordVPN as their best VPN service,meaning we here at the Golf Monthly office use it religiously. Now, an exclusive deal on NordVPN gives you up to 79% off a 2-year plus an Amazon Gift Card reward of up to $50, and a bonus 4-months free when you sign up (appears at checkout).
Save $690 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription plan, grab a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and get an exclusive 4-months FREE.
This NordVPN deal is already fantastic value at just $6.33 per month for a 2-year Prime Plan – which equates to a massive $690.36 saving. It now comes with an exclusive 4-months free, plus a $50 Amazon Gift Card. There are other plan options to choose, with smaller savings, like the popular Plus Package with a $20 Amazon Gift Card. However, these deals are likely to expire soon, so grab them while you can.
Check out all the best VPN packages for you at NordVPN.
Stream Live Walker Cup at Cypress Point, the Ryder Cup, new Premier League and NFL seasons and even more action with Peacock TV
With plenty of live golf coverage left in the remainder of the season, including the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point, swiftly followed by the 2025 Ryder Cup, securing one of these NordVPN deals now means you'll have uninterrupted live golf viewing wherever you are, and grab a big saving, and a nice Amazon Gift Card bonus.
We imagine many golf fans reading this are fans of other sports as well - I certainly fall into that category. The good news is that when the golf season ends, many other sports league are beginning their 25/26 seasons. The NFL returns in September, the English Premier League returns this coming weekend and the new NBA season will be with us in a matter of weeks too. The best place to catch all the action is over on NBC Sports' streaming service, Peacock.
Right now, you can secure Peacock TV for just $9 a month on a yearly subscription – which not only gives you all the PGA golf coverage, but as part of NBC you get a ton of other sports including NFL, NBA and Premier League soccer.
Get Peacock TV for a discounted to just $9 a month. Enjoy not only some of the biggest PGA tournaments, but all your favorite sports, and thousands on movies and TV shows.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.