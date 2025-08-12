Last Chance - Don't Miss A Shot From The FedEx Cup Playoffs and Ryder Cup With This Exclusive NordVPN Deal With 79% Off

Following the dramatic victory for Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff over US Open champion J.J. Spaun, only two weeks of the FedEx Cup playoffs remain.

As the best in the world aim to hunt down World No.1 and current leader of the playoffs Scottie Scheffler, the chasing pack have one tournament left to jostle for position as one of the 30 qualifiers for the season finale - the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs comes at a time in which many golf fans are away on vacation, meaning geo-blockers can prevent us catching all the drama of the end of the season - fear not though, as one of the best VPN networks have a sale that could well be of interest to you, albeit there is only one day left of it!

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are, you can access your streaming services and all the best golf coverage.

Our friends at TechRadar have crowned NordVPN as their best VPN service,meaning we here at the Golf Monthly office use it religiously. Now, an exclusive deal on NordVPN gives you up to 79% off a 2-year plus an Amazon Gift Card reward of up to $50, and a bonus 4-months free when you sign up (appears at checkout).

Save $690 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription plan, grab a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and get an exclusive 4-months FREE.

Stream Live Walker Cup at Cypress Point, the Ryder Cup, new Premier League and NFL seasons and even more action with Peacock TV

With plenty of live golf coverage left in the remainder of the season, including the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point, swiftly followed by the 2025 Ryder Cup, securing one of these NordVPN deals now means you'll have uninterrupted live golf viewing wherever you are, and grab a big saving, and a nice Amazon Gift Card bonus.

We imagine many golf fans reading this are fans of other sports as well - I certainly fall into that category. The good news is that when the golf season ends, many other sports league are beginning their 25/26 seasons. The NFL returns in September, the English Premier League returns this coming weekend and the new NBA season will be with us in a matter of weeks too. The best place to catch all the action is over on NBC Sports' streaming service, Peacock.

Right now, you can secure Peacock TV for just $9 a month on a yearly subscription – which not only gives you all the PGA golf coverage, but as part of NBC you get a ton of other sports including NFL, NBA and Premier League soccer.