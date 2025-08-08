The PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' Sale Has 20% Off Everything, And An Even Better 30% Off When You Buy Any 14+ Clubs
If you're a fan of PXG and are looking to add some new kit to your bag, then this sale is for you - discounts are available on all the best PXG clubs, including Black Ops irons, drivers, and putters
Conor Keenan
PXG is renowned for making some of the best golf clubs on the market. The brand has been around for less than a decade, founded by ex-US Marine Corps veteran Bob Parsons. It has since gone on to shake up the golf industry, intending to reflect Bob's conviction that all PXG gear should be the leading products in the crowded golf market.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based brand has now launched its 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' sale, and it has to be its best-ever, with 20% off selected clubs and gear, and an even better 30% off everything, when you buy 14 or more clubs.
Shop the PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' Sale.
The 20% off sale includes the brand's Black Ops irons, Wildcat clubs, all PXG putters, 3X Forged Wedges, and a choice of bags, hats and gloves – so something for everyone. However, when you add 14+ clubs, the 30% off includes the entire range of PXG clubs – like the outstanding PXG 0311 XF Gen6 Driver.
It also includes some of the latest releases from PXG, like the recently reviewed Hellcat ZT putter, which scored an impressive 4 out of 5 stars review. You can find out why we rated it so highly for just $200, which is a brilliant $49 saving.
Below, I've highlighted some of the standout deals in the PXG sale, and I would suggest, if you have an eye on something, you snap it up quickly – as the sale ends on August 31.
We reckoned the Black Ops irons ticked all the boxes in terms of head size and forgiveness, and they certainly packed a punch distance-wise too. They are at their full RRP, a reasonable price point, so with 20% off, they are an even better proposition.
Read the full PXG Black Ops Irons Review.
The Hellcat ZT is a fairly new addition to the PXG putter lineup, and our tester, Sam De'ath, thought it was right up there with some of the best zero torque putters on the market. Sam was happy to report that it was easy to align and superbly accurate from close range. At full price, it was one of the most affordable zero torque putters, now even better with 20% off.
Read our full PXG Hellcat ZT Putter Review.
PXG drivers are some of the best drivers in the market, and the more budget-friendly Wildcat is a great choice for beginners and entry-level golfers trying PXG for the first time. The Wildcat range is designed to make the game easier, engineered for effortless distance, height, and accuracy.
Read our full PXG Wildcat Package Set Review.
These spotlighted deals are just a small selection of what the PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone Sale' has to offer. The discount includes selected gear, including a host of the best PXG clubs, some of its best golf bags, PXG golf gloves and a selection of caps and beanies.
Don't forget that if you add any 14+ clubs, you get 30% off, so if you're looking to refresh your clubs, then now is the time. Check out PXG for more.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
