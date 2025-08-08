The PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' Sale Has 20% Off Everything, And An Even Better 30% Off When You Buy Any 14+ Clubs

PXG is renowned for making some of the best golf clubs on the market. The brand has been around for less than a decade, founded by ex-US Marine Corps veteran Bob Parsons. It has since gone on to shake up the golf industry, intending to reflect Bob's conviction that all PXG gear should be the leading products in the crowded golf market.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based brand has now launched its 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' sale, and it has to be its best-ever, with 20% off selected clubs and gear, and an even better 30% off everything, when you buy 14 or more clubs.

Shop the PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone' Sale.

The 20% off sale includes the brand's Black Ops irons, Wildcat clubs, all PXG putters, 3X Forged Wedges, and a choice of bags, hats and gloves – so something for everyone. However, when you add 14+ clubs, the 30% off includes the entire range of PXG clubs – like the outstanding PXG 0311 XF Gen6 Driver.

It also includes some of the latest releases from PXG, like the recently reviewed Hellcat ZT putter, which scored an impressive 4 out of 5 stars review. You can find out why we rated it so highly for just $200, which is a brilliant $49 saving.

Below, I've highlighted some of the standout deals in the PXG sale, and I would suggest, if you have an eye on something, you snap it up quickly – as the sale ends on August 31.

Image 1 of 3 Save 20% on selected PXG kit, or 30% across the range when buying 14+ clubs. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Carly Frost)

These spotlighted deals are just a small selection of what the PXG 'Heroes Pricing For Everyone Sale' has to offer. The discount includes selected gear, including a host of the best PXG clubs, some of its best golf bags, PXG golf gloves and a selection of caps and beanies.

Don't forget that if you add any 14+ clubs, you get 30% off, so if you're looking to refresh your clubs, then now is the time. Check out PXG for more.