Nike Releases Brooks Koepka Special Edition 'Space' Shoes, And Here Is How You Can Get Them

The Major season may be done for both men and women in 2025 but that hasn't stopped Nike from continuing to release special edition golf shoes. For each event the brand unveiled limited edition colors celebrating the host course and city in each of the Victory Tour 4, Victory Pro 4, Air Max and finally the Infinity Tour 2 shoes. Now this has continued with the last of those shoes getting a special 'Brooks Koepka' Players Edition which we can actually buy. This is great to see because Nike always unveils Players Edition shoes in other sports like basketball, but they rarely release them to the public. So I therefore expect these to sell out very quickly indeed.

So what makes these shoes unique and what about them celebrates the five-time Major winner? Well the shoes are finished in colors synonymous with spacesuits and the design revolves around space because of Koepka's son's space-themed bedroom and love for the stars. The colors really look cool, especially the blue and red contrasting outsoles on the bottom, along with the reflective elements that reveal themselves in the dark as well. You also get tags that say 'Flight Crew' further enhancing the space theme and the cool space insoles are worth noting as well. In short I really, really like the look of this shoe.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

Performance isn't limited to the aesthetic either because a colleague of mine, professional Sam De'Ath, tested the standard Infinity Tour 2 shoes a while ago and he enjoyed them very much.

These are arguably the most comfortable golf shoe currently on the market. Straight out of the box, he tested the shoes on a 72 hole event and there were zero issues. The Air Zoom unit really adds that 'cloud-like' feeling under your foot. The cushioned upper feels excellent and importantly these are all-year round shoes thanks to the waterproofing and 2-year guarantee.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Finally I should mention the outsole which has that red and blue shiny finish to it. The Infinity 2 has six spikes which is two more than the previous Infinity Tour Next%, and a result the traction during testing was outstanding.

Sam finished his review by saying; 'This is the most complete golf shoe I have worn in a while and so I thoroughly enjoyed wearing them. I believe the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 golf shoe offers great value for money and provides you with everything you need out of an all-year round golf shoe.'