FedEx Cup Playoffs: Who Moved Up And Who Got Knocked Out?

We're one week into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and 20 men have been eliminated as the 50 remaining players head to Baltimore's Caves Valley Golf Club for the BMW Championship.

A total of 69 PGA Tour players teed it up in the opener last week in Memphis (the top 70 minus Rory McIlroy), where there were a number of big moves made up into the crucial top 50 as several stars dropped out to see their seasons end.

Players weren't just competing to progress through to the BMW Championship, as the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings lock up their spots into all of the $20m Signature Events next season.

The biggest move into the top 50 was made by Rickie Fowler, who jumped up from 64th to 48th courtesy of a T6 finish. It means that Fowler no longer has to rely on sponsor's invites into the Signature Events next year, something he is thankful for.

"Well, being that I got a handful of spots this year, which I'm incredibly grateful for, unfortunately I really didn't take advantage of many of those opportunities up until Jack's event," he said.

"Didn't play that well in any of them. Those elevated fields and maybe some more points, I didn't really get them. But it was great to have a tee time in them this year, and didn't really want to bank on that for next year.

"Yeah, nice to be in a position where we'll be able to be back in those and not have to write notes and calls and ask for favors."

Fowler was one of five men to move from outside of the top-50 to inside, with Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley, Jhonattan Vegas and JT Poston all climbing up.

On the other end of the spectrum, some big names went from inside the top 50 to outside, highlighted by Jordan Spieth.

The three-time Major champion finished T38th at TPC Southwind, which wasn't enough to secure a tee time at the BMW Championship for the second consecutive year.

It leaves him as a slight doubt for the US Ryder Cup side, as he will now require a wildcard pick from Keegan Bradley with no way to impress him over the next two weeks.

Spieth began the FedEx St Jude Championship in 48th position but fell to 54th, meaning he will have to find other ways to qualify for the Signature Events next year or rely on sponsor's invites.

2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark is another Major winner to fall out, having began the week in 49th. His T56 finish dropped him down to 56th. Like Spieth, Clark's Ryder Cup position now hangs in the balance.

Aldrich Potgieter, who recently won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic, saw a big drop from 43rd down to 52nd after finishing T59th in Memphis.

Jake Knapp went from 47th down to 55th while Min Woo Lee's T68th finish moved him from 50th down to 57th.

MOVED UP

Kurt Kitayama (T9), 52nd to 37th

Bud Cauley (T14), 53rd to 46th

Rickie Fowler (T6), 64th to 48th

Jhonattan Vegas (T14), 56th to 49th

J.T. Poston (T22), 51st to 50th

KNOCKED OUT