Team Europe Appear To Have 11 Players Locked In For The 2025 Ryder Cup Already… So Who Should Get The Final Spot?

With less than two months to go until the 2025 Ryder Cup begins and just a matter of weeks until the selection process is finalized for both teams, conversations are taking place across the USA and Europe regarding which players should be involved.

Team USA is slowly beginning to take shape following an excellent Major season, but there remains plenty of debate and uncertainty as to which players Keegan Bradley will involve on home soil with a handful of rookies having put themselves in great positions for a pick.

Meanwhile, some of the Americans' biggest stars have endured pretty underwhelming campaigns, therefore the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau have either already been discounted or are far from certain to gain the nod.

On the flip side, Luke Donald's Team Europe is much more solidified. Whether that is a good thing or not also remains the source of some debate, but the consensus is that at least 10 - if not 11 - of the side is locked down already.

Rory McIlroy will lead the Europeans into battle once more having already confirmed his spot via the rankings while Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are all but in as well.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka currently hold the final two automatic spots and will almost certainly be included even if they slipped outside late on. This is also likely to be true for Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose and Viktor Hovland - despite some tumultuous form in 2025.

Jon Rahm's position in the qualification standings is something of an anomaly. The Spaniard is only so far down due to not playing in as many ranking events, so his sparkling form both on LIV and at three of the four Majors will also see him chosen.

So with 10 players checking their passports and being measured for Ryder Cup apparel already, the final two spots on Team Europe is where the discussion really heats up.

Nicolai Hojgaard was in the line-up during 2023, but he could easily be replaced by his twin brother Rasmus given the latter is seventh in the team rankings ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. On the other hand, a combination of recent form and previous experience comfortably gives Matt Fitzpatrick the upper hand.

Let's say Fitzpatrick takes the 11th spot - who should be No.12? Some of the Golf Monthly team have had their say...

Team Europe's Likely Ryder Cup Roster

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Sepp Straka

Tyrrell Hatton

Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

12th pick???

WHO SHOULD TEAM EUROPE PICK FOR THE RYDER CUP?

Elliott Heath News Editor

HARRY HALL

I had previously picked both Hojgaards for the side at the expense of Matt Fitzpatrick, but the Danish twins’ chances have not been helped by missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

I think the front runners for the final spot are the Hojgaards, Sergio Garcia and Harry Hall - and right now if I had to pick I simply can’t look past Harry Hall. He is the 7th-highest ranked European in Data Golf (and ahead of big names like JJ Spaun, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry!).

Hall plays almost all of his golf in the US after graduating from UNLV so that certainly benefits his chances, as does the fact that he is the BEST putter in the world right now. Can Luke Donald really leave the #1 putter on the PGA Tour off of his team? This is match play after all, where holing putts is absolutely crucial.

To be honest, Hall looks to be a lock right now so it would be a big call for Donald to leave him out. He may not be the best fit for Bethpage and he also lacks Ryder Cup experience, which could be reasons to overlook him.

Critics will also point to his driving, but he averages over 300 yards off the tee and is still 7th in SG: Total on the PGA Tour this year despite losing 0.034 strokes per round off the tee.

Donald got a great look at Hall when playing the first two rounds of the BMW International Open together recently, where Hall shot nine-under-par for 36 holes alongside the captain.

He should be on the team in my view, perhaps even at the expense of some more established names. Getting picked somehow seems unlikely but he is more than deserving of being on the 12-man team, in my view.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

HARRY HALL

Europe are blessed with a few decent options when it comes to the 12th pick, including the Hojgaard twins and Aaron Rai, but I'd be tempted to give Harry Hall a go.

The relatively unknown Englishman has enjoyed a brilliant season on the PGA Tour and recorded his maiden title in dramatic fashion at the ISCO Championship, where he chipped in during a play-off.

I know he's never played in the Ryder Cup before, but the team is laden with experience. Hall is in good position to make it to the Tour Championship and he's spent a good chunk of his golfing life competing in America, so he's familiar with the conditions and atmosphere.

He finished inside the top-30 at the PGA Championship and Open Championship – both on debut – plus, he's the best putter on the PGA Tour and he makes a shed load of birdies. People would be queueing up to partner him in the four-balls.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

HARRY HALL

For all of the reasons my colleagues have pointed to above, I wholeheartedly agree that Luke Donald should pick Harry Hall as his 12th player for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

I think too much is made of experience when it comes to Ryder Cup selection - of course you need some know-how in the roster, but it isn't the be all and end all. Plus, if experience was so key then both teams would still be playing guys in their early 50s...

Sometimes, the folly of youth and the naivety of someone who has never played in a Ryder Cup can be a good thing - they don't have the scars that others might. Hall is one of the best players in the world right now, period. That has to mean more than someone in decent nick having played in a Ryder Cup before. And the only way players like Hall gain experience is by giving them a chance in the first place.

As it relates to Hall, it appears that nothing really bothers him anyway. Plus, given his prowess with the flat stick, surely that makes him a great shout to gamble on? At Ryder Cups, you need big players to stand up in big moments.

Right now, if you offered me a choice of all the aforementioned players up for debate in a scenario where one putt secures a crucial half point on the 18th green, I'm giving the ball to Hall every day of the week and twice on Singles Sunday.

Paul Higham Freelance Writer

HOJGAARD TWINS

Luke Donald’s in a great spot with at least 10 of his side from Rome pretty much nailed on, which helps as an away Ryder Cup in New York is not the place to blood multiple rookies.

I say 10, as Matt Fitzpatrick’s one point from eight Ryder Cup matches, including going 0-5 in two away events, may just count against him if Donald decides that Rasmus Hojgaard deserves selection should he finish in his current place (seventh), just outside the automatic slots.

And in that case, I’ve got a hard time thinking Donald wouldn’t then add twin brother Nicolai to complete his 12. If the 11 we’ve got here do indeed get selected then Harry Hall and Matt Wallace could make late runs if Donald wants to take something of a gamble, but one of the Hojgaards seem to offer a safer bet. I’ve just got a nagging suspicion he’ll take both.

Let us know in the comments who you would select as Team Europe's 12th man for the 2025 Ryder Cup.