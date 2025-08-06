Don't Miss A Single Shot From The Walker Cup At Cypress Point With Our Exclusive NordVPN Deal – Get 79% Off, An Extra 4-Months Free And A $50 Amazon Gift Card

The world's top amateur golfers from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland will head to the iconic Cypress Point Club in California – one of the best golf courses in the World for the 50th Walker Cup match, which will be played on 6th-7th September 2025. Designed by legendary architect Alister MacKenzie, Cypress is one of his top creations along with the likes of Augusta National and Royal Melbourne.

The US team, captained by Nathan Smith, are defending their title and includes the world’s number one amateur Jackson Koivun, alongside top-ranked teammates like Ben James and Michael La Sasso. For Great Britain and Ireland, captained by Dean Robertson, it will be a chance for revenge on the US teams own legendary course, after their defeat at the Old Course in St Andrews in 2023.

The Great Britain and Ireland team is announced on 18th August, and is likely to include players like Connor Graham, Cameron Adam, and Tyler Weaver.

If you're heading on your own travels and are a subscriber to various golf streaming services, the only way to avoid being locked out of your service due to geo-restrictions is by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are, you can access your streaming services and all the best golf coverage.

With VPN's becoming increasingly popular, here at Golf Monthly, we have an exclusive offer on the VPN service that our expert colleagues over at TechRadar recommend as the best VPN service. Our VPN deal gives you up to 79% off a 2-year NordVPN plan, plus an Amazon Gift Card reward of up to $50, and a bonus 4-months free when you sign up (appears at checkout).

Save $690 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription plan, grab a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and get an exclusive 4-months FREE.

A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage – which are very useful when traveling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

Stream Live Walker Cup action with Peacock TV

With plenty of live golf coverage left in the remainder of the season, including the 2025 Walker Cup, swiftly followed by the 2025 Ryder Cup, securing one of these NordVPN deals now means you'll have uninterrupted live golf viewing wherever you are, and grab a big saving, and a nice Amazon Gift Card bonus.

One of the best golf streaming services is Peacock, and it will show live coverage of both the Walker Cup and Ryder Cup, plus a host of PGA Tour events throughout the golfing season to enjoy.

Right now, you can secure Peacock TV for just $9 a month on a yearly subscription – which not only gives you all the PGA golf coverage, but as part of NBC you get a ton of other sports including NFL, NBA and Premier League soccer.