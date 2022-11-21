This Portable Golf Launch Monitor Is Now 26% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Launch monitors may be known for being pricy but, in this Black Friday deal, you can pick up this Voice Caddie model for under £350
This Portable Golf Launch Monitor Is Now 26% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Every golfer on the planet is looking to improve their golf game. Whether it is purchasing one of the best training aids (opens in new tab), or perhaps the best golf net for their home setup, there are multiple ways players can improve their game away from the golf course.
Another way is to purchase one of the best launch monitors (opens in new tab) and I know what you are thinking - 'I haven't got enough money to buy one'. Now though, you can pick up one of the best models for under £350 in this Black Friday Golf Deal, with the Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor (opens in new tab) 26% off its RRP at Amazon.
The first thing to note is that the SC300i is a Golf Monthly Editor's Choice Award winner in 2022 and that, when testing on the range, we were impressed with the instant feedback the device provided through its LCD screen.
That's right, while you can pair it up with an app, you can just look at your swing statistics through the LCD screen on this monitor, which can cut out the faff of setting it up. The SC300i is about the same size as a small tablet and comes with a 20-hour battery life so it can be used over several practice sessions at the range before it needs to be recharged.
The SC300i monitor features a Doppler Radar system and a barometric sensor which means the data it provides is precise and reliable. Currently under £350, the monitor will measure how far you hit the ball, clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, apex height, spin rate and launch angles.
That data is then processed and presented to the player almost immediately. What's really cool about this monitor is that it comes with a remote control that you can keep in your back pocket and use to notify the device when you change clubs.
Overall, this is one of the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market and it can be used by golfers of all abilities to help them improve their technique, as well as learn about their golf game and yardages.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
