This Portable Golf Launch Monitor Is Now 26% Off In The Black Friday Sale

Every golfer on the planet is looking to improve their golf game. Whether it is purchasing one of the best training aids, or perhaps the best golf net for their home setup, there are multiple ways players can improve their game away from the golf course.

Another way is to purchase one of the best launch monitors and I know what you are thinking - 'I haven't got enough money to buy one'. Now though, you can pick up one of the best models for under £350 in this Black Friday Golf Deal, with the Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor 26% off its RRP at Amazon.

The first thing to note is that the SC300i is a Golf Monthly Editor's Choice Award winner in 2022 and that, when testing on the range, we were impressed with the instant feedback the device provided through its LCD screen.

That's right, while you can pair it up with an app, you can just look at your swing statistics through the LCD screen on this monitor, which can cut out the faff of setting it up. The SC300i is about the same size as a small tablet and comes with a 20-hour battery life so it can be used over several practice sessions at the range before it needs to be recharged.

The SC300i monitor features a Doppler Radar system and a barometric sensor which means the data it provides is precise and reliable. Currently under £350, the monitor will measure how far you hit the ball, clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, apex height, spin rate and launch angles.

That data is then processed and presented to the player almost immediately. What's really cool about this monitor is that it comes with a remote control that you can keep in your back pocket and use to notify the device when you change clubs.

Overall, this is one of the best portable launch monitors on the market and it can be used by golfers of all abilities to help them improve their technique, as well as learn about their golf game and yardages.