AIG Women's Open 2025 Prize Money Payout
The R&A announced a record total prize purse payout and winner's check for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales
Ahead of the year's final Major championship, the R&A announced there would be a record total prize purse and winner's check for the 2025 AIG Women's Open.
That follows on from 2024 when the same was also true. Lydia Ko captured her third Major title just a few weeks before landing Olympic gold as well.
When the New Zealander triumphed at St Andrews' Old Course, though, she banked just over $1.4 million from a $9.5 million purse overall. That was $100,000 more than American Lilia Vu took home at Walton Heath 12 months prior.
However, this year, not only have all those at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club been fighting for the right to lift the 49-year-old trophy, but they have also been competing for the top financial reward which stands at just under $1.5 million.
Heading into the final round, Japan's Miyu Yamashita stands in the best position to claim the money thanks to her nine-under total through 54 holes. Yet, it is far from a done deal with South Korea's A Lim Kim a stroke behind and six others within three of Yamashita.
The overall prize purse is $9.75 million and continues the almost-annual increase since AIG joined the championship as its headline partner in 2019. Back then, just six years ago, the overall figure stood at $4.5 million.
The runner-up in 2025 will scoop just less than $1 million while everyone inside the top-24 is in line for a six-figure pay day. Every professional who finishes within the top-10 is looking at a prize of over $200,000.
Anyone who makes the cut should secure at least $11,300 while even those who miss out on the weekend will collect $4,250 as a consolation for reaching the championship in the first place.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales.
AIG Women's Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,462,500
2nd
$962,424
3rd
$697,059
4th
$538,313
5th
$432,493
6th
$353,120
7th
$294,915
8th
$257,879
9th
$231,421
10th
$210,253
11th
$194,374
12th
$181,145
13th
$169,504
14th
$158,925
15th
$149,398
16th
$140,933
17th
$133,530
18th
$127,178
19th
$121,889
20th
$117,651
21st
$113,424
22nd
$109,186
23rd
$104,958
24th
$100,721
25th
$97,019
26th
$93,318
27th
$89,605
28th
$85,904
29th
$82,202
30th
$79,027
31st
$75,851
32nd
$72,675
33rd
$69,499
34th
$66,324
35th
$63,684
36th
$61,034
37th
$58,395
38th
$55,745
39th
$53,095
40th
$50,981
41st
$48,867
42nd
$46,754
43rd
$44,630
44th
$42,516
45th
$40,928
46th
$39,340
47th
$37,752
48th
$36,164
49th
$34,576
50th
$32,989
51st
$31,937
52nd
$30,875
53rd
$29,813
54th
$28,761
55th
$27,699
56th
$26,637
57th
$25,586
58th
$24,523
59th
$23,472
60th
$22,410
61st
$21,884
62nd
$21,348
63rd
$20,822
64th
$20,296
65th
$19,760
66th
$19,234
67th
$18,708
68th
$18,172
69th
$17,646
70th
$17,120
71st
$12,777
72nd
$12,482
73rd
$12,186
74th
$11,891
75th
$11,595
76th
$11,300
MC
$4,250
AIG WOMEN'S OPEN PRIZE MONEY HISTORY
Year
Total Purse
Winner's Check
2025
$9.75 million
$1,462,500
2024
$9.5 million
$1,425,000
2023
$9 million
$1,350,000
2022
$7.3 million
$1,095,000
2021
$5.8 million
$870,000
2020
$4.5 million
$675,000
2019
$4.5 million
$675,000
2018
$3.25 million
$490,000
2017
$3.25 million
$504,821
2016
$3 million
$412,047
