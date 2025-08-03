AIG Women's Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

Ahead of the year's final Major championship, the R&A announced there would be a record total prize purse and winner's check for the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

That follows on from 2024 when the same was also true. Lydia Ko captured her third Major title just a few weeks before landing Olympic gold as well.

When the New Zealander triumphed at St Andrews' Old Course, though, she banked just over $1.4 million from a $9.5 million purse overall. That was $100,000 more than American Lilia Vu took home at Walton Heath 12 months prior.

However, this year, not only have all those at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club been fighting for the right to lift the 49-year-old trophy, but they have also been competing for the top financial reward which stands at just under $1.5 million.

Heading into the final round, Japan's Miyu Yamashita stands in the best position to claim the money thanks to her nine-under total through 54 holes. Yet, it is far from a done deal with South Korea's A Lim Kim a stroke behind and six others within three of Yamashita.

The overall prize purse is $9.75 million and continues the almost-annual increase since AIG joined the championship as its headline partner in 2019. Back then, just six years ago, the overall figure stood at $4.5 million.

The runner-up in 2025 will scoop just less than $1 million while everyone inside the top-24 is in line for a six-figure pay day. Every professional who finishes within the top-10 is looking at a prize of over $200,000.

Anyone who makes the cut should secure at least $11,300 while even those who miss out on the weekend will collect $4,250 as a consolation for reaching the championship in the first place.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales.

AIG Women's Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,462,500 2nd $962,424 3rd $697,059 4th $538,313 5th $432,493 6th $353,120 7th $294,915 8th $257,879 9th $231,421 10th $210,253 11th $194,374 12th $181,145 13th $169,504 14th $158,925 15th $149,398 16th $140,933 17th $133,530 18th $127,178 19th $121,889 20th $117,651 21st $113,424 22nd $109,186 23rd $104,958 24th $100,721 25th $97,019 26th $93,318 27th $89,605 28th $85,904 29th $82,202 30th $79,027 31st $75,851 32nd $72,675 33rd $69,499 34th $66,324 35th $63,684 36th $61,034 37th $58,395 38th $55,745 39th $53,095 40th $50,981 41st $48,867 42nd $46,754 43rd $44,630 44th $42,516 45th $40,928 46th $39,340 47th $37,752 48th $36,164 49th $34,576 50th $32,989 51st $31,937 52nd $30,875 53rd $29,813 54th $28,761 55th $27,699 56th $26,637 57th $25,586 58th $24,523 59th $23,472 60th $22,410 61st $21,884 62nd $21,348 63rd $20,822 64th $20,296 65th $19,760 66th $19,234 67th $18,708 68th $18,172 69th $17,646 70th $17,120 71st $12,777 72nd $12,482 73rd $12,186 74th $11,891 75th $11,595 76th $11,300 MC $4,250

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN PRIZE MONEY HISTORY