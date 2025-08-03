AIG Women's Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

The R&A announced a record total prize purse payout and winner's check for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales

Lydia Ko with the AIG Women&#039;s Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Ahead of the year's final Major championship, the R&A announced there would be a record total prize purse and winner's check for the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

That follows on from 2024 when the same was also true. Lydia Ko captured her third Major title just a few weeks before landing Olympic gold as well.

When the New Zealander triumphed at St Andrews' Old Course, though, she banked just over $1.4 million from a $9.5 million purse overall. That was $100,000 more than American Lilia Vu took home at Walton Heath 12 months prior.

However, this year, not only have all those at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club been fighting for the right to lift the 49-year-old trophy, but they have also been competing for the top financial reward which stands at just under $1.5 million.

Heading into the final round, Japan's Miyu Yamashita stands in the best position to claim the money thanks to her nine-under total through 54 holes. Yet, it is far from a done deal with South Korea's A Lim Kim a stroke behind and six others within three of Yamashita.

The overall prize purse is $9.75 million and continues the almost-annual increase since AIG joined the championship as its headline partner in 2019. Back then, just six years ago, the overall figure stood at $4.5 million.

The runner-up in 2025 will scoop just less than $1 million while everyone inside the top-24 is in line for a six-figure pay day. Every professional who finishes within the top-10 is looking at a prize of over $200,000.

Anyone who makes the cut should secure at least $11,300 while even those who miss out on the weekend will collect $4,250 as a consolation for reaching the championship in the first place.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales.

AIG Women's Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,462,500

2nd

$962,424

3rd

$697,059

4th

$538,313

5th

$432,493

6th

$353,120

7th

$294,915

8th

$257,879

9th

$231,421

10th

$210,253

11th

$194,374

12th

$181,145

13th

$169,504

14th

$158,925

15th

$149,398

16th

$140,933

17th

$133,530

18th

$127,178

19th

$121,889

20th

$117,651

21st

$113,424

22nd

$109,186

23rd

$104,958

24th

$100,721

25th

$97,019

26th

$93,318

27th

$89,605

28th

$85,904

29th

$82,202

30th

$79,027

31st

$75,851

32nd

$72,675

33rd

$69,499

34th

$66,324

35th

$63,684

36th

$61,034

37th

$58,395

38th

$55,745

39th

$53,095

40th

$50,981

41st

$48,867

42nd

$46,754

43rd

$44,630

44th

$42,516

45th

$40,928

46th

$39,340

47th

$37,752

48th

$36,164

49th

$34,576

50th

$32,989

51st

$31,937

52nd

$30,875

53rd

$29,813

54th

$28,761

55th

$27,699

56th

$26,637

57th

$25,586

58th

$24,523

59th

$23,472

60th

$22,410

61st

$21,884

62nd

$21,348

63rd

$20,822

64th

$20,296

65th

$19,760

66th

$19,234

67th

$18,708

68th

$18,172

69th

$17,646

70th

$17,120

71st

$12,777

72nd

$12,482

73rd

$12,186

74th

$11,891

75th

$11,595

76th

$11,300

MC

$4,250

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN PRIZE MONEY HISTORY

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Total Purse

Winner's Check

2025

$9.75 million

$1,462,500

2024

$9.5 million

$1,425,000

2023

$9 million

$1,350,000

2022

$7.3 million

$1,095,000

2021

$5.8 million

$870,000

2020

$4.5 million

$675,000

2019

$4.5 million

$675,000

2018

$3.25 million

$490,000

2017

$3.25 million

$504,821

2016

$3 million

$412,047

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.