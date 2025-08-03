Cameron Young Claims Dominant Victory At Wyndham Championship

Refresh

CAMERON YOUNG WINS THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREEN FOUND Young can enjoy the walk on the 18th. From the fairway, the American plays a great pitching wedge to 12-feet, leaving himself a look at birdie on the final hole.

FAIRWAY FOUND That's one shot down for Young, who safely finds the fairway with his tee shot at the 18th. Up ahead, Aaron Rai birdies the final hole to finish in a share of fifth alongside amateur Jackson Koivun and six-time PGA Tour winner, Chris Kirk, with the trio finishing 14-under.

YOUNG LEADS BY SIX GOING DOWN THE LAST (Image credit: Getty Images) It's back-to-back bogeys at the 16th and 17th for Young, who three-putts at the penultimate hole. You can understand the lapse in concentration, though, given that he has led by eight shots for the majority of today. Importantly, Young leads by six going down the 18th and is on-course for a first PGA Tour title.

MEISSNER PARS THE LAST Excellent week for Mac Meissner, who pars the last for a final round 66 to, currently, sit solo second, which would be his best ever finish on the PGA Tour.

FEDEX CUP DRAMA This is so, so close! Playing the final hole, Thompson races his birdie putt past the flag and, faced with six-feet coming back, he pulls the attempt left, tapping-in for bogey. Thompson drops from T6 to T11 and, crucially, is now projected to finish 71st in the FedEx Cup Standings! What's more, Schmid, who was five-over at one point today, is now projected to finish 70th, with his birdie-birdie-birdie finish possibly being the crucial moment!

BOGEY FOR YOUNG He is human... At the par 3 16th, Young comes up well short with his tee shot and, following a decent chip, pushes his par putt right. It's a bogey for the American, who drops back to 23-under.

NOREN'S BIRDIE CHANGES EVERYTHING (Image credit: Getty Images) Noren makes a birdie at the last to finish 15-under and, currently, be in a share of third with Hubbard. That birdie from the Swede now means Hubbard drops down to 77th, with the American needing Meissner to have a poor finish at the last to have any chance of making the Playoffs. Currently, Cam Davis is occupying the 70th spot, with Thompson 68th playing the final hole. He has found the green with his second, leaving himself 35-foot for a chance of playing next week.

PAR FOR YOUNG Young's birdie putt at the 15th slides by and it's a par for the American, who remains 24-under and eight shots clear of Meissner, who is going down the 18th.

BIRDIE CHANCE FOR YOUNG After laying-up from the rough, Young plays a great iron shot from 170-yards to 12-foot. He leaves himself another chance for birdie. In his pairing, Echavarria, who is 11-under for the tournament, finds the front edge of the green with his second, leaving a 75-footer for eagle at the par 5 15th.

WHAT'S YOUNG UP TO? After getting caught up in the FedEx Cup Playoff drama there is a tournament to be won, with Young continuing his domination. Parring every hole on the back nine, the 28-year-old hits his tee shot into the right rough, but will have 230-yards into the green at the par 5 15th. He is eight clear of Meissner, who has just birdied the same hole.

HUGE FROM THOMPSON A 47-FOOT BIRDIE TO MOVE INSIDE THE TOP 70!One of the most important putts of the season for Davis Thompson @WyndhamChamp 👀📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Sae49zk8t9August 3, 2025

WHAT A FINISH FROM SCHMID (Image credit: Getty Images) I don't know if it'll be enough, but Schmid finishes with three straight birdies to fire a one-over-par 71. He is projected to be 72nd in the FedEx Cup Standings, but that can change so quickly!

THOMPSON IS PUMPED The Playoff saga continues! Thompson has been on-and-off the line throughout the day and, at the par 5 15th, he has just rolled in a 48-footer for birdie to jump back inside the top 70. That's outrageously good from the American!

SCHMID BIRDIES Schmid has been having a shocking day today, sitting four-over through 15, but has just made back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to get back to 71st in the FedEx Cup Standings. A four at the last may not be enough, so a birdie might be required. The German, though, has battled back and currently sits T34 and two-over for the round.

BIRDIE FOR WOODLAND That's one birdie for Woodland, who holes a six-footer at the 15th. He is still outside the top 70, but is edging closer to the required number.

BACK TO BACK DOUBLE BOGEYS Echavarria has just gone bogey-double bogey-double bogey to go from 16-under to 11-under. I don't know what's happened to the Colombian on the back nine, but he is losing money hand-over-fist here. It's not just Echavarria who is suffering. Because of his dropped shots, it's affecting players in the FedEx Cup Standings, with Schmid and Woodland now 71st and 72nd.

HUBBARD SHOOTS 63 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hubbard has a putt at the last for birdie but, somehow, it slides by the left-side. It's a closing 63 for the American, who has jumped up to 67th in the FedEx Cup Standings. If he stays second, or finishes outright third, he may well make it into the playoffs next week.

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR ECHAVARRIA Wow... that has come out of nowhere! After coming up short at the 11th, Echavarria duffs his chip and runs his par putt well by. To make matters worse, he misses the bogey putt and makes a double to go from second to fifth. In terms of the FedEx Cup Standings, Mark Hubbard has jumped up 31 spots to 67th and Thompson, who was 70th, is now 71st following Echavarria's double bogey.

SHORT AGAIN FROM YOUNG Young pounds his tee shot miles down the fairway on the 11th, but his approach comes up short yet again, with it spinning off the green and down the slope. He'll have another up-and-down coming up. Ahead, Woodland makes a costly error on the 14th, missing a par putt from six-foot. He is now nine-under and in a share of 24th. Realistically, he'll need to birdie, at least, two holes coming in!

CLASS FROM YOUNG Echavarria finds the right-edge with his approach; however, with his first putt, he races it well past and misses the par attempt coming back. He drops into a three-way share of second. Young, meanwhile, sees his second spin off the front-edge but, after a classy pitch, he rolls in a testy six-footer for par. He remains at 24-under, nine clear of the chasing pack.

THOMPSON SITS 70TH The FedEx Cup battle is really tense and, currently, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland and many others are still on the course. As of writing, Thompson is in the magical 70th spot by a single point from Matti Schmid, who is four-over-par through 14. In 72nd is Woodland, who is one-under through 13, so both men will need to fire over the remaining few holes.

DAHMEN FINISHES IN STYLE A 2️⃣ for @Joel_Dahmen!He cards an eagle from 152 yards @WyndhamChamp.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/WyehiXLvbAAugust 3, 2025

NINE HOLES REMAIN Seeking his first PGA TOUR title in his 94th career start, Cameron Young leads the Wyndham Championship by eight strokes with nine holes remaining. His seven career runner-up finishes are the most by any player on TOUR without a win since 1983. With a win, Young would become…August 3, 2025

FRONT NINE COMPLETE Both Young and Echavarria play excellent approach shots into the ninth but, with their putts, it's a different story, as both make poor strokes that don't hit the hole. It's a par for the duo, with Young turning in a four-under 31 and Echavarria a one-under 34. Young is 24-under and eight clear at the top.

ECHAVARRIA BIRDIES Nico Echavarria is playing alongside Young and, at the par 4 eighth, he rolls it in from 12-foot for birdie to get to 16-under. He moves alongside Mac Meissner in a share of second.