These PXG Irons Are Over £3000 Off This Black Friday
The biggest discount we've seen so far this Black Friday, these PXG irons are finally affordable
These PXG Irons Are Over £3000 Off This Black Friday
PXG is well known for being of the most premium club manufacturers in the game right now. While clubs such as the 0211 driver have seen the brand start to launch some more mid-priced clubs, many PXG irons are still going to set you back thousands of pounds. One of the best Black Friday golf deals of 2022 has to be the education Scottsdale Golf is offering on the PXG 0311ST irons. Previously at £4080 (£583 per club), the 0311ST irons are now just £849 for the whole set (£121 per club) saving well over £3000.
Let's be honest, these irons were a frankly ridiculous £4080 for a set of seven. This Black Friday, Scottsdale Golf has reduced this to £849. The set includes a 4-PW (so that's a set of seven irons) and comes with a stock True Temper Dynamic Gold shaft in either stiff or extra stiff. The 0311ST Milled Irons are some of the prettiest irons you'll see. These blades have a thin top line, minimal offset, and a short blade length to offer golfers one of the most desirable-looking irons money can buy. They look even better in the bag too, and the milling on the back of these irons is something to behold.
However, PXG has done a lot with the 0311ST irons to make blades more accessible to more golfers, making them longer and more forgiving. These clubs are solid behind the ball, but still offer that buttery soft feel you would expect from a premium blade. While offering those premium looks and feel, the 0311ST is still an iron that gives you the capability to maximize your distance. This is thanks to the Precision Weighting Technology (these are the black weights you can see positioned in the back of the head) which are helpful in the higher irons in the bag. Check the deal out for yourself at Scottsdale Golf and get one of the best looking irons in your bag this Black Friday.
-