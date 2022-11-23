One Of My Favourite Golf Shoes Of 2022 Is On Sale This Black Friday

Save 30% on one of my favourite golf shoes during Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe | Get 30% off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £130 Now £89.99 A fantastic pair of Puma golf shoes that deliver a locked-in feel and are great for any golfer looking for better grip on the turf. The Puma Ignite Articulate are a sporty pair of golf shoes that are available for a 30% saving at Scottsdale Golf this Black Friday (opens in new tab). Read our full review on the Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe (opens in new tab)



Grab a massive 30% saving on the Puma Ignite Articulate, one of my favourite spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab), which blends style and comfort with exceptional performance. Boasting an RRP of £130, Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) have knocked £40 off the price of this golf shoe which is now retailing at an unmissable £89.99 during Black Friday. It can be hard to find a high quality, performance-driven spiked golf shoe for less than £100 so this represents fantastic value for money if you're looking for an all-year round, stylish golf shoe. Having really enjoyed testing this shoe (opens in new tab) earlier this year, I was really excited to see the Ignite Articulates on sale at such a big saving. And for such a top quality shoe, this might be one of the best golf shoe deals I've seen so far this Black Friday (opens in new tab).

So, why do I think you should consider picking up a pair in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)? Well, if you’re looking to add a sporty pair of shoes to your golf wardrobe that can deliver great comfort and traction on the turf, then this is the right one for you. Interestingly this trainer takes the profile of a spikeless golf shoe (opens in new tab) or a g o (opens in new tab) lf sneaker and I was very impressed with its looks, with the gold/black/brown being my favourite colourway. I've been wearing this model pretty much every time I've played golf since around September as they're the only spiked pair I have that aren't white. What's stood out for me is just how soft they are around the whole foot. There is some padding underneath the upper that gives a nice feeling for your toes, while the Ignite foam in the midsole gives significant comfort and support through the swing. They are incredibly watertight too and my foot hasn't once got wet this winter. You’ll notice a rubber wrap around cage feature on the outside of the shoe, which works to keep your foot locked in shape and deliver additional support to your swing. That is accompanied by the spongy outsole which works great, particularly on harder ground, to absorb the shock of each step on your knees.

On first inspection the Ignite Articulate looks like a running trainer. But turning the shoe over will reveal its grippy sole that boasts a traction pattern that has eight tornado cleats and several rubber dots spaced all around the sole. That gives your foot a fantastic relationship with the turf and allows you to really rip through your golf shot. This Black Friday sale also includes all four colours in the range including the grey/black version pictured above as well as an all white version, a white and grey colourway and the all black colour.