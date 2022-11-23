I Use This Golf Jacket Everyday, And It Has 70% Off On Black Friday

(opens in new tab) adidas Rain.Rdy 2022 Golf Jacket | 70% off at adidas.com (opens in new tab)

Was $280 Now $84 Perhaps one of the best deals we've seen during Black Friday so far, the impressive Rain.Rdy Golf Jacket from adidas is now available for an enormous saving of just under $200 at adidas.com. This saving is available in the Hemp finish and the Black design we tested also has 45% off right now. Read our full adidas Rain.Rdy 2022 Golf Jacket review (opens in new tab).

Perhaps one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we think you should consider taking advantage of right now is the jaw-dropping saving you can get on the 2022 adidas Rain.Rdy Golf Jacket. Adidas have sensationally dropped the price of this premium jacket from $280 to just $84 giving you a saving of $200 on a jacket I wear pretty much every day. Now it should be acknowledged that this incredible deal is on the Hemp finish pictured above, whilst the black design I tested has 45% off (opens in new tab) right now.

The jacket has a very sleek and minimal aesthetic and looks great paired up with any kind of golf outfit or even an outfit away from the course! You can stack mid-layers, hoodies or fleeces underneath it and we felt it performs just as well with a simple adidas polo (opens in new tab) underneath.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

While you can't really fault adidas, who produce some of the best golf rain jackets on the market, I really felt this was a step above most other brands in the sheer quality that has gone into the design of this rain jacket. I tested the full zip design, but you can also get the half zip model, and felt it performed in every way you'd want it to. It protects players from the worst conditions on the course and I can honestly say the protection here was outstanding. It has a three-layer design with a waterproof outer and breathable membrane that keeps wind and rain out. I also felt it was incredibly well made, especially the zips which felt sturdy and durable.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Mobility wise, it has a very light construction, stretching nicely in our swing, and it is also durable, which is good news for those who regularly find themselves searching for their ball in a prickly bush. While it was very light in its construction, I didn't feel it lacked any warmth. One other thing I loved were the pockets on this jacket which were easy to unzip and kept our valuables safe and dry from the elements.

One final point to note is how versatile this jacket is. It's simple yet smart design makes it a great coat to have in your wardrobe even if you don't want to use it for golf. Put it on when you're heading out with friends, going to the shops, or even just going for a walk and you'll look the part wherever you go.