I Assembled A Full Golf Bag For Less Than A Grand In The Black Friday Sales

The Black Friday sales are an excellent time to get some great deals on all sorts of golf equipment. I've been tasked with collating the best deals currently in the Black Friday sales to build a full golf bag for under a grand.

Below, I've managed to collate some of the best drivers, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters to make an excellent set of golf club for a great price.

From the best drivers to best putters, I've covered the top of the bag to the bottom to give you great value on golf clubs whether you're just starting the game or are looking for a full bag refresh this winter.

I've got deals from both the US and the UK too, meaning there's a full golf bag for under a grand waiting for you whether you live in California or Carlisle.

For those in the US, I've had to move the goal posts slightly, and my budget is $1200 rather than $1000.

But for those in the UK, the Black Friday sales have been so convincing that I've got a full bag plus a dozen balls for under £1000 to offer you.

Without further ado, check out the full bags below and keep checking back to this post as more deals get announced. Who knows, maybe I'll get the US bag under $1000 when Black Friday eventually comes around in a few days...

US Full Bag

Below, you'll be able to put together a full golf bag - including the bag itself - for marginally over the $1200. Yes, I know it's just over my promised figure of $1200 but it's close and I hope you'll agree it's a good effort for what you get.

Included in this set is: a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, a set of seven irons, a sand wedge, a putter and a stand bag. Everything you need to get yourself out on course for exactly $1265.11.

The highlight for me here is the TaylorMade M2 irons for under $500 and the $30 Wilson Harmonized wedge which will complement that set to the fullest.

If you're a beginner looking to save some money, I'd recommend not investing in a fairway wood just yet, as you'll likely get the least use out of this. The hybrid club, a good putter and a good set of irons are where you'll find the most use.

Of course, some of the best golf package sets offer this set at a much more competitive price, but what you're getting here is specialist clubs in each category rather than a set of cheaper clubs all sold together as one. It also means you can chop and change your set in the future, whereas you're rather stuck with your package set clubs if you invest in them.

Srixon Z585 Driver | $200 off at Rock Bottom Golf Srixon Z585 Driver | $200 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $399.99 Now $199.99 Better than half price! Save a massive $210 on the Z585 driver from Srixon - yet another superb performer. It's available in either 9.5 or 10.5 degrees with a stiff flex graphite shaft.

Callaway Steelhead XR Fairway Wood | $50 off at Rock Bottom Golf Callaway Steelhead XR Fairway Wood | $50 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $199.99 | Now $149.99 The brilliant Steelhead XR creates a high ball speed from the Next-Generation Face Cup Technology and can be yours for under $150.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $249.99 Now $179.99 Need a new hybrid? The Callaway Mavrik was one of the best to be released in 2020 and is down below $180 right now with Dick's, coming in a good few options. It's another to feature the brand's impressive Jailbreak technology.

TaylorMade 2019 M2 Irons | Save $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade 2019 M2 Irons | Save $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $599.99 | Now $499.99 There's so much value to be had in brand new clubs that are simply just an older model. The TaylorMade M2 irons were the cavity back irons not long ago and now they're less than $500. You can get a 4-PW in stiff flex shafts currently in the sale

Wilson Harmonized Classic Wedges | Save 25% at TGW Wilson Harmonized Classic Wedges | Save 25% at TGW Was $40 | Now $30.95 I think wedges are a great place to save some cash and invest into in the future. With that in mind - and knowing you already have a pitching wedge in your iron set - you can buy one sand wedge for just over $30 to help you around the greens.

Wilson Staff Infinite Bean Putter | Save $20 at TGW Wilson Staff Infinite Bean Putter | Save $20 at TGW Was $139.99 | Now $119.99 The putter is an important club to spend the right amount of money on and not opt for a cheap and cheerful one. This offering from Wilson is price meets performance and is one of the cheapest out there for it's quality. This mallet shape will also be most forgiving for beginners.

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $45.78 off at Amazon Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $45.78 off at Amazon Was $129.99 | Now $84.21 The final piece to our puzzle is the bag. This Izzo model is a bargain at less than $85 with Amazon! It weighs just 3.2lbs and is a steal in the red color. It's also available in three other colorways, with varying prices ranging from $85-$95.

UK Full Bag

So far, the Black Friday sales have been a little more generous in the UK, so finding a full bag for under £1000 was a lot easier! I've even managed to squeeze a dozen balls and a PXG club in to this set.

As a cost saving measure, I've missed out the fairway wood in this set, but I think the hybrid is so convincing you might want to invest in two and avoid the fairway wood all together.

So, for exactly £996.88, I've put together a set featuring: a driver, a hybrid, a full set of irons, a lob wedge, a putter, a bag and a dozen balls.

Highlights for me in this set include the full set of Cobra Fly irons for under £300, the PXG hybrid that has been discounted by over £250 and the TaylorMade Milled Grind lob wedge for under £90.

If this is still a little out of your starting budget, then check out some of the best golf sets and best golf club for beginners, where you can get the same amount of golf clubs I've listed here for around £300

Of course, you lose a little of the quality of the clubs I've assembled below, but if you're just starting and don't want to invest too much yet, these package sets are excellent. However, if you're looking to upgrade what you currently have, or just have a larger budget to start the game, the clubs below are great deals and high quality.

Black Friday isn't for a few days yet, so keep an eye on this page and I'll update it with any more deals that may come out leading up to Cyber Monday and beyond...

Cobra King Speedzone Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra King Speedzone Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £349 | Now £249 Get £100 off on another of 2020's best drivers here. Pick up the Speedzone for less than £250, available in a number of different lofts and two shaft options.

Image PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | £250.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £390 Now £139.99 Another huge saving on PXG. Pick up the 0317X Gen 2 hybrid in your choice of loft, shaft and grip for under £140! This will save you getting a fairway wood for the time being if you pick a stronger lofted option.

Cobra 2021 Fly XL Irons | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra 2021 Fly XL Irons | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £399 Now £299 Lightweight components on the Fly XL make them extremely forgiving, high launching and long hitting, making these perfect for beginners and higher handicap golfers. Now at an even better price you get seven irons (5-SW) as part of this deal.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf Was £109 | Now £88.90 We've saved a huge amount on the irons so let's treat ourselves to a top of the range lob wedge. It's be superseded by the MG3 now, but the Milled Grind wedge was one of the wedges in 2019. With the Fly XL irons above, you'll only need the 60 degree loft.

Ping Sigma Piper 3 Black Nickel Putter | £90 off at Click Golf Ping Sigma Piper 3 Black Nickel Putter | £90 off at Click Golf Was £189 | Now £99 Ping are legendary makers of putters and the Sigma G range covers all the most famous putter head shapes, with this one being it's half mallet head. The Sigma G face offers up a soft feel and you can experience it for under £100 - a truly fantastic deal.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | £30 off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | £30 off at Amazon Was £129 Now £99 Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £100. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.

Srixon AD333 Golf Balls | £6 off at Click Golf Srixon AD333 Golf Balls | £6 off at Click Golf Were £27.99 Now £21.99 We've still just over £25 of our £1000 left so why not pick up a dozen balls to take on course? The popular three-piece Srixon AD333 golf balls are an amazing all-rounder and can be yours for just £21.99 per dozen right now with Click Golf.

