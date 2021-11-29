Hurry! Don't Miss These Cyber Monday Golf Deals Before They Expire!

With the holiday season approaching fast, Cyber Monday is an ideal chance to get your shopping started early and get some great deals in the process.

Cyber Monday golf deals have traditionally been even better than the Black Friday deals that arrive the day after Thanksgiving. This year's Cyber Monday has been no different and some of the flash sales and deals we've spotted on golf equipment have exceeded expectations.

Whether it's a new driver, a pair of shoes or some of the best technology for golf, we have been able to find a very competitive Cyber Monday deal to match those needs.

However, these sales can't last forever and many of the flash sales are due to end midnight tonight. Amazon have even added a handy countdown clock on its website to let you know how long is left of the Cyber Monday madness.

Below, we've taken the top 5 Cyber Monday we've spotted so far so you can get the best savings on the best products this year. Keep an eye out closely on this page as we'll update it throughout the day and into Cyber Monday to keep you in the loop on all the best deals.

Today's Best Deals

Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals - US

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | Save $50 at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | Save $50 at Amazon Was $199.99 | Now $149.99 An amazing flash sale on Amazon, you've got until the end of today to get one of the best golf GPS watches for $149.99 - the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Available in White, Black or Blue colorways.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon Was $219.99 Now $179.99 As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 Now $299.99 This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Cthe brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft.

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $799.99 Now $599.99 Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The 300 Pro from Callaway is under $200 right now at Amazon, a great saving of $100! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were £169.99 Now $139.98 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too!

Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals - UK

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch | Save £70.99 at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch | Save £70.99 at Amazon Was £179.99 | Now £109.99 An amazing flash sale on Amazon, you've got until the end of today to get one of the best golf GPS watches for £109.99 - the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Available in White, Black or Blue colorways.

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £48 off at Amazon Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £48 off at Amazon Was £119.99 Now £71.99 Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now (we're hoping to test them soon) and the customer reviews on Amazon (and the Golf Monthly forum) are overwhelmingly positive. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price.

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £449 Now £269 Save a huge £180 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300, let alone £270.

FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £119.99 Now £79.99 The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Easygreen Golf Laser Rangefinder | £135 off at Amazon Easygreen Golf Laser Rangefinder | £135 off at Amazon Was £249.99 Now £114.99 Whenever we've tested Easygreen lasers we've always been impressed so this is easily one of the best deals of Black Friday so far. Save a massive £135 and pick up a laser than features slope technology for under £115!

Golf Buddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | £74 off at Amazon Golf Buddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | £74 off at Amazon Was £249.99 Now £175.99 Loaded with features, the Golf Buddy Aim W11 GPS watch is one of the best on the market. For a limited time, get more than £70 off at Amazon in what is its lowest ever price!

