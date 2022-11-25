Six Of Our Favorite Rangefinders Are On Sale This Black Friday

Six of our favorite laser rangefinders are on sale this Black Friday! And these are easily some of the best Black Friday Gold Deals (opens in new tab) on the market right now. Unfortunately the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) don't come cheap and it is always wise to wait for the sales to cop your own distance reader. We've taken the time to go through some of the best Black Friday Laser Rangefinder Deals (opens in new tab) but here we're putting a spotlight on some of our favorite rangefinders that are available right now at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

The Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder (opens in new tab) is a premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. We got our hands on this laser earlier this year (opens in new tab) and user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. A new brand that is a serious contender in the category, Blue Tees have produced an ergonomic and trustworthy rangefinder that will help you accurately pinpoint any distance on the course. The pink version of this laser is $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods and if pink isn't your color, then the navy version is also available for a $40 saving!

(Image credit: Future)

The first is the excellent Shot Scope Pro LX+ Rangefinder (opens in new tab), which was included in our Editor's Choice awards for 2022 (opens in new tab). The LX+ is currently available for a $50 saving and is one of the best rangefinders on the market. It boasts a unique LCD screen under the eye-piece, which is not ordinarily seen on many other golf rangefinders, and displays yardages and other useful bits of GPS information. While this is a rangefinder first and foremost, it can also track your shots throughout your round, making it a great 2-in-1 product if you didn't want to take advantage of one of the best Black Friday GPS GPS watch deals (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Shot Scope)

Its namesake, the Shot Scope Golf Pro L1 Rangefinder (opens in new tab) is also featured on this list and is more suited to golfers who don't necessarily need all the fancy bells and whistles in their rangefinder. It does exactly what you'd expect a laser to do; deliver fast and reliable yardages wherever you are on the course. On testing (opens in new tab), were impressed with how lightweight it was, akin to the GolfBuddy GB Laser 1S Rangefinder (opens in new tab) which is also available for a 46% saving at Rock Bottom Golf. GolfBuddy are a leader when it comes to producing top of the range GPS golf tech and this rangefinder is no different. Despite weighing just 6.7 ounces, this laser packs a lot of tech, with a range of up to 880 yards, accuracy to within one yard and 6x magnification - that all makes it a great tool for golfer's of all abilities.

(Image credit: Precision)

Nikon Coolshot 50i (opens in new tab) has also earned a spot on our 2022 Editors Choice list, being one of the coolest rangefinders on the list as it comes with a magnetic mount which allows you to affix it to the metal struts on your golf buggy! For a $60 saving, this is certainly a rangefinder you should not turn your nose up at.

Lastly comes the Precision Pro NX9 Non-Slope Rangefinder (opens in new tab), which is currently available for a 39% saving at Rock Bottom Golf. Precision rangefinders are without-a-doubt one of our favourite rangefinders (opens in new tab) at Golf Monthly, and this offering delivers usability in spades. The NX9 is fast, reliable and provides distances in little to no time at all. Its compact design means it's very easy to use and even comes with a 2-year replacement warranty. While these are all excellent lasers, if you're still not sold and want to take a look at some more discounted options, check out our Best Black Friday Golf Rangefinder Deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Was $269.99 Now $199.99 Grab a mega saving on the impressive Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder, one of the best rangefinders we've tested (opens in new tab) this year. Dick's Sporting Goods are currently offering $70 off the pink version of this rangefinder which delivers exceptional clarity, speed and accuracy. It is by far one of the best value range finders on the market and if you don't like the pink option, you can also get the navy colorway for a handy $40 off too!



Read our full Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder Review. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GolfBuddy GB Laser 1S Rangefinder | 46% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $279.99 Now $149.99 The Laser 1S provides laser-measuring performance at a low price point already, but with this excellent deal, you'll be banking yourself a huge saving. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design and offers 6x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements.

(opens in new tab) Precision Pro NX9 Non-Slope Rangefinder |39% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $219.95 Now $134.99 The slope version of this product featured in our 2020 Editors Choice Guide, (opens in new tab) proving how good this product actually is. With a saving of 39%, you'll be getting a huge coup on a fantastic rangefinder that delivers accurate distances in less than half a second!